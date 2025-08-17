ETV Bharat / international

After DJs And Raves, Saudi Pushes Home-Grown Culture

Riyadh: First, deeply religious Saudi Arabia opened its doors to Western raves and music festivals. Now it's turning to long-neglected Saudi traditions as it seeks to draw tourists and reshape its national identity. In "Terhal", a lavish stage show in Riyadh, an actor in a red-and-white headdress gallops on a white horse, exploring the kingdom's heritage and top tourist sites.

The move towards more wholesome, Saudi-inspired entertainment comes after raucous scenes at past music festivals in the capital.

Reports of alcohol and drug use -- both banned in the kingdom -- at the MDL Beast electronic music festival have been denied by Riyadh authorities.

This year's Riyadh Season entertainment programme, which still features MDL Beast, will be "almost entirely comprised of Saudi and Gulf musicians", said Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

"The characteristic of Vision 2030 (Saudi Arabia's economic and social reform project) is always to test the borders," said Sebastian Sons of German think tank CARPO.

"And if maybe two steps are too much, you take one step back."

Terhal -- Arabic for journey -- blends traditional Saudi songs, chants and national dress with cutting-edge light shows and hi-tech equipment.

It tells the story of Saad, a young Saudi exploring his home country, with 55 Saudis among its troupe of 100 acrobats, trapeze artists and dancers.

'Reframing and re-branding'

Until recently, Saudi culture was not widely championed, as authorities focused on the kingdom's status as the birthplace of Islam and home of its holiest sites.

But it is now embracing its traditions to help shape a national identity that is less austere and no longer tied to ultra-religious conservatism.

"This reframing and re-branding of Saudi identity aligns modern arts and culture with traditional heritage and the legacy of Saudi Arabia," said Sons.

Terhal "captures both the beauty of Saudi landscapes and the depth of its traditions, making them accessible to a broad audience", culture ministry spokesman Abdulrahman Almotawa told AFP.

Artistic director Filippo Ferraresi said he conducted "extensive research" into Saudi culture, collaborating "with Saudi consultants, professors, and writers".