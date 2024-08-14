ETV Bharat / international

Taliban Takeover Anniversary: Govt Responsible 'To Maintain Islamic Rule', Says Afghanistan PM

This photograph taken on July 22, 2024, shows a veiled mannequin dressed in women's attire, at a shop in Kabul. ( AFP )

Bagram, Afghanistan: The Taliban government must sustain Islamic rule in Afghanistan, the prime minister said Wednesday in a statement marking the third anniversary of their takeover of the country.

The Taliban authorities "have the responsibility to maintain Islamic rule, protect property, people's lives and the respect of our nation", Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund said in a statement read by his chief of staff at an anniversary event at Bagram Air Base.