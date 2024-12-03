ETV Bharat / international

Advocate Ramen Roy Attacked In Bangladesh For Defending Hindu Monk, Claims ISKCON Kolkata Spokesman

Kolkata: ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das on Monday claimed that Advocate Ramen Roy, who had defended Bangladesh's Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in a legal case there, was brutally attacked in the neighbouring country and is fighting for his life in a hospital.

According to Das, Roy's only "fault" was defending Prabhu in court, and a group of Islamists ransacked his home.

The attack left Roy critically injured, and he is currently in the ICU, fighting for his life, ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson claimed.

“Please pray for Advocate Ramen Roy. His only 'fault' was defending Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in court. Islamists ransacked his home and brutally attacked him, leaving him in the ICU, fighting for his life. #SaveBangladeshiHindus #FreeChinmoyKrishnaPrabhu,” he posted on X along with a picture of Roy in ICU.