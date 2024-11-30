ETV Bharat / international

Adverse Weather Claims 15 Lives In Sri Lanka

Colombo: Adverse weather from a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has claimed the lives of fifteen people in Sri Lanka, according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) on Saturday.

The DMC said over 450,000 people have been hit by floods, strong winds and earth-slips in the country. Fifteen people have died so far, it said.

The most number of 10 deaths have been recorded from the Eastern Province. The bad weather was caused by the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal.

A cyclonic storm which is expected to affect the Eastern Province would move over to the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu later on Saturday, the weather officials said.