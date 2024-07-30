ETV Bharat / international

Adolescent Girls Face Alarming Rates Of Intimate Partner Violence, WHO Study Reveals

Hyderabad: Among adolescent girls who have been in a relationship, nearly a quarter (24%) – close to 19 million - will have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence by the time they turn 20 years old, a new analysis from the World Health Organization (WHO) published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health has highlighted.

Almost 1 in 6 (16%) experienced such violence in the past year as per the analysis.

“Intimate partner violence is starting alarmingly early for millions of young women around the world,” said Dr Pascale Allotey, Director of WHO’s Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research department. “Given that violence during these critical formative years can cause profound and lasting harms, it needs to be taken more seriously as a public health issue – with a focus on prevention and targeted support,” Dr Allotey said.

According to the study, partner violence can have devastating impacts on young people’s health, educational achievement, future relationships, and lifelong prospects. From a health perspective, it heightens the likelihood of injuries, depression, anxiety disorders, unplanned pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections, and many other physical and psychological conditions, suggested the study.



High Rates Of Violence Against Adolescent Girls Reflect Deeply Entrenched Inequalities

The study draws on existing data to provide, for the first time, a detailed analysis of the prevalence of physical and/or sexual partner violence experienced by 15–19-year-old girls who have been in intimate relationships. It also identifies broader social, economic and cultural factors that increase their risks.

While violence against adolescent girls occurs everywhere, the authors highlight significant differences in prevalence. Based on WHO’s estimates, the worst affected regions are Oceania (47%) and central sub-Saharan Africa (40%), for instance, while the lowest rates are in central Europe (10%) and central Asia (11%). Between countries, there is also a substantive range: from an estimated 6% adolescent girls subjected to such violence in the least affected countries, to 49% in those with the highest rates.