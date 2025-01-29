ETV Bharat / international

Additional Secretary Mahawar Discusses Bilateral Relations With Nepal's Foreign Minister Deuba

Deuba said Nepal places high importance on its relations with India and expressed her willingness to work closely with India to promote mutual relations.

By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 10:21 PM IST

Kathmandu: External Affairs Ministry's Additional Secretary Munu Mahawar on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations.

The two discussed matters relating to mutual concern, common interest and future collaborations, said a statement issued by the foreign minister's secretariat.

Deuba said Nepal places high importance on its relations with India and expressed her willingness to work closely with India to promote mutual relations between the two countries and its people.

During the meeting, the two leaders also agreed to sort out border issues through meetings between the boundary working group. The boundary working group meeting has not taken place in the past few years.

"Deuba also reminded the Indian side regarding Nepal's request for air routes connecting Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa as well as the Pokhara International Airport with different cities of India."

The two also mentioned the recently concluded inter-governmental committee meeting on trade and energy between Nepal and India was fruitful, said the statement. They also underlined the need for continuity in such bilateral meetings in the future.

Deuba also asked the Indian side to facilitate the transport of equipment required for the construction of the road connecting Tinker with the eastern side of the Mahakali River via Darchula through Indian territory.

