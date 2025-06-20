ETV Bharat / international

ADB, World Bank Approve Loans Worth USD 1.5 Billion To Bangladesh

Dhaka: The Asian Development Bank and the World Bank have approved loans worth USD 1.5 billion to help Bangladesh reform its banking sector, fight climate change, among other projects, according to a media report on Friday.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a USD 900 million loan, of which USD 500 million will support efforts to stabilise and reform the country’s banking sector, while the remaining USD 400 million will promote climate-resilient and inclusive development initiatives, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

The USD 500 million policy-based loan aims to strengthen governance, asset quality and stability within Bangladesh's banking system, the ADB said in a statement on Thursday.