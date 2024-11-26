ETV Bharat / international

Adani Indictment: US State Department Declines Comment On Disruptions In Indian Parliament

Washington: The US State Department refused to comment on the disruptions in Indian Parliament over the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani in a US court on charges of bribery.

"That is a law enforcement matter," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Monday.

He was responding to a question about Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanding the immediate arrest of Adani. "Is this something you support, such as the arrest and investigations, charges against Adani" he was asked.

"I would defer to my colleagues at the Department of Justice to speak to it," Miller said.

The US authorities have indicted Gautam Adani and seven others including his nephew Sagar Adani, for being part of an alleged USD 265 million bribery scheme.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday as opposition parties led by Gandhi's Congress tried to raise the issue of Adani's indictment.