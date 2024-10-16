"Activities Across Borders Characterised By Terrorism Are Unlikely To Encourage Trade...": EAM Jaishankar In Islamabad

Islamabad: In his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar affirmed that activities across borders characterised by terrorism and extremism are unlikely to encourage trade, energy flows, and connectivity. He added that collective endeavours can expand resources and encourage investment flows.

"SCO’s primary goal of combatting terrorism, separatism and extremism is even more crucial in current times. It requires honest conversation, trust, good neighbourliness and reaffirming commitment to the SCO Charter. SCO needs to be firm and uncompromising in countering the ‘three evils’," he said.

Jaishankar underlined the importance of commitment to the grouping's charter to realise the benefits of cooperation. "It is axiomatic that development and growth require peace and stability. Our endeavours will progress only when our commitment to the SCO Charter remains firm. Cooperation must be built on genuine partnerships, not unilateral agendas; it cannot progress if we cherry-pick global practices. Cooperation must be based on mutual respect and sovereign equality; it should recognise territorial integrity, and sovereignty," he added.

Jaishankar also stated that SCO should lead in advocating that global institutions need to keep pace through reformed multilateralism to make the UNSC more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable.

Jaishankar arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the (SCO). He attended a dinner hosted by Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif, during which they shook hands and greeted each other.

Upon his arrival at the Rawalpindi airport, Jaishankar was warmly received at Nur Khan Airbase by Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, Director General (South Asia) of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Children dressed in traditional attire presented him with flower bouquets. The two-day meeting of SCO CHG, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Sharif as the current chair of the Council. Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the 23rd Meeting of the SCO.