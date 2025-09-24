ETV Bharat / international

Activists Say Gaza Aid Flotilla Attacked By 'Multiple Drones'

A boat that is part of the Global Sumud Flotilla departs to Gaza to deliver aid amidst Israel's blockade on the Palestinian territory, in the Tunisian port of Bizerte, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. ( AP )

Athens: Organisers of a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists said late Tuesday they heard explosions and saw multiple drones that targeted some of their boats, currently situated off Greece.

"Multiple drones, unidentified objects dropped, communications jammed and explosions heard from a number of boats," the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement, without adding whether there were any casualties.

"We are witnessing these psychological operations firsthand, right now, but we will not be intimidated," the statement said. German human rights activist and flotilla member Yasemin Acar said in a video she posted on Instagram that five vessels had been attacked.

"We are carrying only humanitarian aid," she said. "We have no weapons. We pose no threat to anyone. It is Israel who is killing thousands of people (and) starving a whole population." In an earlier video, Acar said the activists had "sighted 15 to 16 drones", adding that their radios had been jammed as loud music could be heard.

One video posted by the flotilla's official Instagram page showed an explosion it said it recorded from the Spectre boat at "01:43 GMT +3". In another video posted by the same page, Brazilian activist Thiago Avila said four boats had been "targeted with drones throwing devices" just before another explosion was heard in the background.