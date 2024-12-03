ETV Bharat / international

Action Against 4 Police Officers, 7 People Arrested Over Breach Of Premises Of Bangladesh Mission

The incident happened on Monday as activists of Hindu Sangharsh Samity were protesting arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Das and atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

Sanatani Hindu Sena members and supporters stage a protest demanding the release of ISKCON monk and Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das, in front of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala on Tuesday.
Sanatani Hindu Sena members and supporters stage a protest demanding the release of ISKCON monk and Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das, in front of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala on Tuesday. (ANI)
Agartala: Action was taken against four police officers and seven people were arrested in connection with the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, police said on Tuesday.

Three sub-inspectors were suspended and a deputy superintendent of police was 'closed', asking him to report to the police headquarters, for alleged negligence in duty, SP of West Tripura Kiran Kumar K told PTI.

"A suo moto case was registered at the New Capital Complex (NCC) police station over the incident. Seven persons have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the incident," he said. Police have already begun an investigation into the incident, and will take steps as per the law, he added. Security was beefed up at the consulate following the incident, and CRPF and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel were deployed, the SP said.

The incident happened on Monday as activists of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity were protesting the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das and atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh.

Condemning the incident, Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "During the protest rally, a group of youth tried to barge into the Assistant High Commission office of Bangladesh in Agartala. I condemned the incident. Peaceful protest can be allowed but such behaviour is not acceptable."

