A Myanmar-India-Russia Economic Corridor? India Not Against It

New Delhi: With reports suggesting that Myanmar and Russia are discussing the establishment of a new economic corridor via India, New Delhi on Thursday indicated that it is not against it but would like to study the feasibility of the proposal.

“See, as far as regional cooperation is concerned, we do give a lot of value and importance to connectivity, connectivity issues, and connectivity projects,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during his weekly media briefing here in response to a question from ETV Bharat. “So that is how we will look at all such proposals. It is also important to see the feasibility of it. But largely we support connectivity.”

Citing Myanmar government media, The Irrawaddy news website reported that Myanmar’s junta and Russia are pushing to establish a new trade corridor through India.

According to the report, Myanmar’s Minister for Transport and Communication, Gen Mya Tun Oo, discussed the project with a Russian delegation led by Alexander Sergeevich Shatirov, director of Roscongress Investment Fund, in Naypyitaw earlier this week.

The idea is to connect Russia with the Yangon Port in Myanmar through the Mumbai Port in India. This could provide much relief to the cash-starved and sanction-hit junta regime in Myanmar.

At the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum last month in Russia, Gen. Mya Tun Oo had promoted Yangon as a strategic transhipment hub for Russian exports to Asia. He said that goods from Russia could be shipped through Yangon’s ports to other Southeast Asian destinations, according to The Irrawaddy report.

Citing junta media, the report further stated that during their meeting this week, Gen. Mya Tun Oo and the Russian delegation discussed importing high-quality fertilisers from Russia and expansion of bilateral e-commerce ventures.

According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, there are two to three aspects to the proposed project.

“This could be read within the larger geopolitical competition over regional connectivity,” Yhome told ETV Bharat. “It is an attempt to insert a new dynamic within the discourse of connectivity politics.”

He said that the idea to rope in India is interesting because both Moscow and Naypyitaw are friendly with New Delhi.

“Russia has its challenges in South Asia, Southeast Asia and West Asia,” he explained. The US has footprints in all these regions. For Russia, finding a reliable partner in this region is a challenge. Not because the countries in this region are inimical to Russia but because the US has a huge presence and influence in the waters here.”

He said that it is in this context that India becomes an important node in the proposed economic corridor.

Yhome further stated India-Russia relations are time-tested and both countries are members of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) bloc. Both countries are trying to re-envision a new world order.

“So, for both Russia and Myanmar, India becomes a default choice,” he said.

However, Yhome does not see a high volume of trade happening between Russia and Myanmar on the proposed economic corridor.

“Except for the supply of oil and gas from Russia, I don’t think there will be a lot of trade,” he said. “That is why involving India makes commercial sense. What will ships returning from Myanmar carry? But from Mumbai, these ships can carry cargo.”

At the same time, Yhome said that it will be interesting to see how China reacts to this proposed economic corridor.

“China has not been able to fructify its BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) as it was originally designed,” he said. “China might try to dissuade both Russia and Myanmar from implementing this project.”

If the Myanmar-India-Russia project fructifies, it will be the newest international economic corridor that India will be a part of.

India is already a part of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a 7,200-km-long multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road routes for moving freight. India, Iran and Russia had in September 2000 signed the INSTC agreement to build a corridor to provide the shortest multi-model transportation route linking the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea via Iran and St. Petersburg. From St Petersburg, North Europe is within easy reach via Russia. The estimated capacity of the corridor is 20-30 million tonnes of goods per year. The route primarily involves moving freight from India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia via ship, rail and road. The objective of the corridor is to increase trade connectivity between major cities such as Mumbai, Moscow, Tehran, Baku, Bandar Abbas, Astrakhan and Bandar Anzali.

India is also a member of the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) that aims to bolster economic development by fostering connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Persian Gulf and Europe. The IMEEC comprises an Eastern Corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a Northern Corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe. It will include a railway and ship-rail transit network and road transport routes. During the G20 Summit in September 2023, the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the IMEEC was unveiled by the governments of India, the US, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union (EU).

Then there is the proposed Mekong-India Economic Corridor (MIEC) that involves integrating the four Greater Mekong countries of Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam with India through its east coast. It is proposed to connect Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) with Dawei (Myanmar) via Bangkok (Thailand) and Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and further linking to Chennai in India via sea. Integration with India is likely to add momentum to corridor development due to growing trade and investment linkages between India and the Mekong countries. The MIEC is expected to augment trade with India by reducing travel distance between India and the Mekong countries and removing supply-side bottlenecks.

India is also involved in two crucial transport corridors in Myanmar.

The Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) is a joint project between India and Myanmar. The Kaladan multimodal project connects Kolkata port with Myanmar’s Sittwe Port by sea, Sittwe to Paletwa in Myanmar via the river Kaladan, Paletwa to the border of India and Myanmar via road and further ahead to Lawngtlai, Mizoram, by road. The project was launched under New Delhi’s Look East Policy in 1991. The Narendra Modi government undertook this as an Act East re-modelled policy.

The India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway (IMT-TH) is a 1,360-km-long four-lane road under construction to boost connectivity between India’s northeastern region and Southeast Asia. The road runs from Moreh in Manipur to Mae Sot in Thailand. The road is expected to boost trade and commerce in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)–India Free Trade Area, as well as with the rest of Southeast Asia. India has also proposed extending the highway to Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam. The proposed 3,200-km route from India to Vietnam is known as the East-West Economic Corridor. The route from Thailand to Cambodia and Vietnam became operational in 2015.

Question is: will the proposed economic proposed Myanmar-India-Russia economic corridor impact the KMTTP and IMT-TH?

Yhome does not believe that there will be any impact on these two projects.

“The proposed economic corridor is maritime,” he said. “The KMTTP and IMT-TH are routes leading to India’s hinterland. I don’t think these two projects will be marginalised.”

