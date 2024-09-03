ETV Bharat / international

A Look At India-Brunei Relations As PM Modi Visits Brunei

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora on his arrival, at a hotel, in Bandar Seri Begawan on Tuesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the first leg of his visit to Brunei on Tuesday. We look at comprehensive India-Brunei bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in different sectors over the years.

India and Brunei Darussalam (Brunei) enjoy a warm and friendly relationship marked by mutual respect. The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium. The diplomatic ties between the countries were established on 10 May 1984, following Brunei’s independence from the British. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the relationship between the two countries.

The relationship between India and Brunei is based on strong traditional and cultural linkages and common membership of the United Nations, NAM and Commonwealth. The Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah paid State Visits to India in 1992 and 2008 and attended the ASEAN-India Summit.

Brunei is India’s key partner in the ASEAN region and India's vision of the Indo-Pacific. Brunei is also a participant country in India's Nalanda University endeavour. As Country Coordinator in ASEAN-India relations from July 2012 to June 2015, Brunei played an important role in India’s engagement with ASEAN.

The bilateral ties are reflected in the diverse cooperation sectors, including energy and space cooperation. Bilateral trade between the countries was at USD 286.20 million in 2023-24. There exists vast potential for economic cooperation between the countries.

An MoU for the implementation of defence cooperation was signed between India and Brunei in 2016 and was renewed in 2021. Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman, founder of the Society for Management of Autism Related issues training, education, and resources in Brunei was awarded Padma Shri for Social Work in 2018.

Political Relations: Following the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1984, the Indian Mission in Brunei was established on 18 May 1993. Before this, the Indian Mission in Kuala Lumpur was concurrently accredited to Brunei. Brunei’s resident High Commission was established in India on 12 August 1992 and was headed by an Acting High Commissioner. Before that, Brunei's High Commissioner in Malaysia was concurrently accredited to India.

From Brunei, the Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah undertook his first State Visit to India from 15-18 September 1992. The second State Visit of the Sultan was on 20-23 May 2008. The Sultan also visited India to participate in the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit to mark 20 years of India-ASEAN Partnership Dialogue on 20-21 December 2012. On 24-26 January 2018, the Sultan visited India on his fourth visit for the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit to mark 25 years of India-ASEAN Dialogue Partnership.

The Sultan also witnessed the Republic Day Parade on 26 January 2018 as Chief Guest along with the Heads of State and Governments of other ASEAN Member States. From India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sultan of Brunei first met on the sidelines of ASEAN-related Summits at Nay Pyi Taw on 12 November 2014.

The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related Summits on 14 November 2017 in Manila. The first-ever visit of the Prime Minister of India to Brunei was in October 2013 for ASEAN-related Summits. The Vice President of India visited Brunei on 1-3 February 2016.