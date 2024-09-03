A Look At India-Brunei Relations As PM Modi Visits Brunei

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the first leg of his visit to Brunei on Tuesday. We look at comprehensive India-Brunei bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in different sectors over the years.
India and Brunei Darussalam (Brunei) enjoy a warm and friendly relationship marked by mutual respect. The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium. The diplomatic ties between the countries were established on 10 May 1984, following Brunei’s independence from the British. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the relationship between the two countries.
The relationship between India and Brunei is based on strong traditional and cultural linkages and common membership of the United Nations, NAM and Commonwealth. The Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah paid State Visits to India in 1992 and 2008 and attended the ASEAN-India Summit.
Brunei is India’s key partner in the ASEAN region and India's vision of the Indo-Pacific. Brunei is also a participant country in India's Nalanda University endeavour. As Country Coordinator in ASEAN-India relations from July 2012 to June 2015, Brunei played an important role in India’s engagement with ASEAN.
The bilateral ties are reflected in the diverse cooperation sectors, including energy and space cooperation. Bilateral trade between the countries was at USD 286.20 million in 2023-24. There exists vast potential for economic cooperation between the countries.
An MoU for the implementation of defence cooperation was signed between India and Brunei in 2016 and was renewed in 2021. Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman, founder of the Society for Management of Autism Related issues training, education, and resources in Brunei was awarded Padma Shri for Social Work in 2018.
Political Relations: Following the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1984, the Indian Mission in Brunei was established on 18 May 1993. Before this, the Indian Mission in Kuala Lumpur was concurrently accredited to Brunei. Brunei’s resident High Commission was established in India on 12 August 1992 and was headed by an Acting High Commissioner. Before that, Brunei's High Commissioner in Malaysia was concurrently accredited to India.
From Brunei, the Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah undertook his first State Visit to India from 15-18 September 1992. The second State Visit of the Sultan was on 20-23 May 2008. The Sultan also visited India to participate in the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit to mark 20 years of India-ASEAN Partnership Dialogue on 20-21 December 2012. On 24-26 January 2018, the Sultan visited India on his fourth visit for the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit to mark 25 years of India-ASEAN Dialogue Partnership.
The Sultan also witnessed the Republic Day Parade on 26 January 2018 as Chief Guest along with the Heads of State and Governments of other ASEAN Member States. From India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sultan of Brunei first met on the sidelines of ASEAN-related Summits at Nay Pyi Taw on 12 November 2014.
The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related Summits on 14 November 2017 in Manila. The first-ever visit of the Prime Minister of India to Brunei was in October 2013 for ASEAN-related Summits. The Vice President of India visited Brunei on 1-3 February 2016.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Haji Erywan on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings in Vientiane, Laos on 26 July 2024 and launched a logo celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations of both countries. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Dato Haji Erywan participated virtually in the Foreign Ministers’ Session of the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit on 17 August 2024.
A decision to establish a Joint Committee Meeting for Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) to exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, was made in February 1995, through a Joint Statement during the visit of Pehin Lim Jock Seng, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to India.
Eight meetings have since been held; four in New Delhi in February 1995, February 1998, May 2005 and June 2019; and four in Brunei in May 1996, March 2002, December 2011 and July 2023. 8th Foreign Office Consultations between India and Brunei were held in Bandar Seri Begawan on 25th July 2023 which were co-chaired by Secretary (East) and Permanent Secretary, MoFA.
On 23 June 2021, the 1st JWG between India and Brunei on Health was held virtually. Both sides discussed areas of cooperation including pharmaceuticals and capacity building & training; and HR-related issues. The two sides also agreed to renew the bilateral MoU on Health for a further period of three years.
India and Brunei have various Agreements/MoUs. These include i) Air Services Agreement; ii) Cooperation in Culture, Arts & Sports; iii) Cooperation in
Defence; iv) Cooperation in the operation of Telemetry, Tracking and Command (TTC) Station for satellite and launch vehicles and for Cooperation in the field of Space Research, Science and Applications; v) MoU on establishment of Joint Trade Committee Meetings; and vi) MoU on Exchange of Information and Assistance in Collection concerning Taxes. In addition, there are several MoUs/Agreements under discussion.
Defence relations between the two countries have been expanding. The cooperation is by way of regular official-level defence exchanges, visits of naval and coast guard ships, training and joint exercises and participation in each other’s defence exhibitions/ expositions etc. The MoU on Defence Cooperation was renewed for a further period of five years in 2021.
A bilateral agreement was signed in August 1997 for setting up ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Station in Brunei. This was established in the year 2000 and has been functioning since. The latest MoU was signed in July 2018.
Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS 'SAGAR' in March 2014; INS Shakti in August 2014; INS-Airavat in May 2016; INS Satpura in November 2017; Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS ‘Shaunak’ in January 2019 visited Brunei. INS Jalashwa visited Brunei in May 2021 to ferry to India COVID-19 relief donated by the Indian diaspora.
INS Shivalik & INS Kadmatt visited Muara Port in August 2021 for Passex with Brunei. Bruneian ship, ‘KDB Darulaman’, participated in MILAN 2012 in Andaman; and Royal Brunei Navy’s Ship ‘KP 80 DARU TTAQWA’ visited Mumbai in August 2014.