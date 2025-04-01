ETV Bharat / international

A Fireball From A Burst Gas Pipeline In Malaysia Injures 145 People

Kuala Lumpur: A fireball that erupted from a burst gas pipeline soared into the sky outside Malaysia's largest city and injured 145 people as it burned for several hours before being put out, authorities said Tuesday.

National oil company Petronas said the fire started at one of its gas pipelines outside Kuala Lumpur. The inferno caused 20-story flames and a huge crater in an empty area near a residential neighborhood.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad was quoted by the New Straits Times daily as saying 145 people including three children were injured. He said 67 people were still being treated at public hospitals, mostly for second and third-degree burns, while 37 others sought treatment from clinics and private hospitals.

The fire department said the fire damaged 190 houses and 148 cars.

Investigations were underway into the cause of the fire. Authorities said homes within 290 meters (yards) of the site will remain off-limits for now.

"There is a lot of damage across housing areas," said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who visited affected residents and announced financial aid for victims. He told them the government and Petronas will be responsible for repairing affected homes, which could take months.