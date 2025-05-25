ETV Bharat / international

9 Children Of Gaza Doctor Couple Killed In Israel's Latest Strikes

Israeli activists hold photos of Palestinian children killed during the Israel air and ground operation in the Gaza Strip, calling for an end to the war, during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, May 24, 2025. ( AP )

Cairo: The bodies of 79 people killed by Israeli strikes have been brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours, Gaza's Health Ministry said Saturday, a toll that doesn't include hospitals in the battered north that it said are now inaccessible. Nine of a doctor's 10 children were among those killed in Israel’s renewed military offensive, colleagues and the Health Ministry said.

Alaa Najjar, a paediatrician at Nasser Hospital, was on duty at the time and ran home to find her family's house on fire, Ahmad al-Farra, head of the hospital's pediatric department, told The Associated Press. Najjar's husband was severely wounded, and their only surviving child, an 11-year-old son, was in critical condition after Friday's strike in the southern city of Khan Younis, Farra said.

The dead children ranged in age from 7 months to 12 years old. Khalil Al-Dokran, a spokesperson for Gaza’s Health Ministry, told the AP that two of the children remained under the rubble.

Israel's military in a statement said it struck suspects operating from a structure next to its forces, and described the area of Khan Younis as a “dangerous war zone.” It said it had evacuated civilians from the area, and “the claim regarding harm to uninvolved civilians is under review.”

Earlier on Saturday, a statement said Israel's air force struck over 100 targets throughout Gaza over the past day. The Health Ministry said the new deaths brought the war's toll to 53,901 since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel that sparked the 19 months of fighting.

The ministry said 3,747 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed the war on March 18 in an effort to pressure Hamas to accept different ceasefire terms. Its count doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Israel's pressure on Hamas has included a blockade of Gaza and its over 2 million people since early March. This week, the first aid trucks entered the territory and began reaching Palestinians since the blockade began.

COGAT, the Israeli defense body overseeing aid for Gaza, said 388 trucks had entered since Monday. About 600 trucks a day had entered during the ceasefire. Warnings of famine by food security experts, and images of desperate Palestinians jostling for bowls of food at the ever-shrinking number of charity kitchens, led Israel's allies to press the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow some aid to return.