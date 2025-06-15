Magna Carta Day 2025: Celebrating A Symbol Of Justice And Liberty

Hyderabad: Magna Carta Day is celebrated every year on June 15th, marking the date in 1215 when King John of England affixed his signature to the Magna Carta, a document that limited the king's authority and established fundamental rights for all, including the right to a fair trial. This year, the day marks its 810th anniversary.

Magna Carta translates to 'great charter' in Latin. The term was initially introduced in 1217 to differentiate it from the Charter of the Forest, a document that similarly defined boundaries on the king's governance.

The Magna Carta is a fundamental document that outlines freedoms assured to English citizens. It asserts rights that are now integral to English law and serve as the basis of the constitution for every English-speaking nation.

This document has served as a template for civil rights not only in the United Kingdom but globally, emphasising parliamentary governance, constitutional law, and freedom. The charter outlined the actions that were permissible and impermissible for the king. In other terms, Magna Carta established the rules that the king and all others were required to obey for the very first time.

Background:

Magna Carta was released in June 1215 and was the initial document to record in writing the idea that the king and his administration were not beyond the law. It aimed to stop the king from abusing his power and to impose restrictions on royal authority by establishing law as an independent force. The document, distributed throughout the counties of England, was republished after 1215 by various kings over the years until 1300.

Why it's important:

Magna Carta assured the freedoms and rights of the citizens of England. It restricted royal authority by recognising law as a power of its own. The document laid the groundwork for the rise of the House of Commons and the democracy we recognise today, becoming a representation of justice, equity, and human rights. They were documented accounts of an individual's activity and were verified with a wax seal. Despite its typical format for the era, Magna Carta emerged from a political turmoil and a revolt by England's prominent figures.

The Clauses of Magna Carta:

There are 63 clauses in Magna Carta. Only four of the 63 clauses in Magna Carta are still valid today - 1 (part), 13, 39 and 40. Of enduring importance to people appealing to the charter over the last 800 years are the famous clauses 39 and 40:

“No free man shall be seized, imprisoned, dispossessed, outlawed, exiled or ruined in any way, nor in any way proceeded against, except by the lawful judgement of his peers and the law of the land.

“To no one will we sell, to no one will we deny or delay right or justice.”These clauses remain law today, and provided the basis for important principles in English law developed in the fourteenth through to the seventeenth century, and which were exported to America and other English-speaking countries.

How many copies exist?

In 1215, various copies of Magna Carta were produced and dispatched to legal and religious authorities throughout the nation. Today, four original copies of the Magna Carta still exist. The document was reaffirmed and released again after 1215 by consecutive monarchs. For instance, King Henry III - the son of King John - reissued the Magna Carta in 1216, 1217, and 1225. It is believed that 24 copies from the subsequent editions remain, including the one held at Harvard Law School.

Where are they stored:

The four remaining originals are held in Salisbury Cathedral, Lincoln Cathedral, and the British Library (which possesses two copies). Most of the copies released between 1215 and 1300 are also found in England. Two are stored at the National Archives in Washington, DC, one resides in Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, and currently, one is located at Harvard Law School in the United States.

A manuscript once thought to be an unofficial replica of Magna Carta is now regarded as an authentic version and ''one of the most valuable documents in the world, according to scholars in the UK. A Magna Carta copy acquired by Harvard Law School for $27.50 in 1946 has been recognised as an authentic, rare edition from 1300, issued by King Edward I. The document, once believed to be a typical copy, was stored in the library, with its real importance undiscovered for many years. The document is currently regarded as highly valuable, possibly worth millions.

Inspiration for Americans:

In the course of the American Revolution, Magna Carta played a role in inspiring and legitimising efforts to defend liberty. The colonists felt they were deserving of the same rights as Englishmen, rights promised in the Magna Carta. They incorporated those rights into their state laws and subsequently into the Constitution and Bill of Rights.