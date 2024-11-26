73-Year-Old Indian Man Charged With Molesting 4 Women On Singapore Flight

Singapore: A septuagenarian Indian national has been charged by a court in Singapore for allegedly molesting four women, one of them four times, mid-air on board a Singapore Airlines flight earlier this month, reports said.

According to the reports, Balasubramanian Ramesh, 73, was handed seven molestation charges in a district court in Singapore on Monday for allegedly molesting four women while on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from the US to Singapore.

The court has not revealed the identity of the alleged victims owing to the country's gag order to protect their identities.

Molestation Mid-air

According to the local media, accused Balasubramanian molested the first alleged victim at around 3:15 am and his second alleged victim about five minutes later during the flight. He later molested the second woman three more times between 3:30 am and 6 am as per reports. Balasubramanian allegedly outraged the modesty of a third woman at around 9:30 am and allegedly molested the fourth woman at around 5:30 pm, added the reports.

According to the reports, the accused will likely plead guilty on December 13.

Sentence

Under the penal laws of Singapore, each count of molestation hands the offender up to three years besides fine or caning or combination of such punishments. In Balasubramanian's case, the provision of caning has been ruled out given his age.