6 Pakistani Soldiers killed In Daring TTP Attack On Paramilitary Force Headquarters

The attack took place in Bannu district when TTP terrorists attempted to breach the security of the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters.

6 Pakistan Soldiers killed In Daring TTP Attack On Paramilitary Force Headquarters
In recent months, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rise in terror attacks. (AFP)
By PTI

Published : September 3, 2025 at 1:30 AM IST

Peshawar: Six soldiers and five terrorists were killed on Tuesday as security forces successfully thwarted a terror attack on the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said.

The attack took place in Bannu district when the terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attempted to breach the security of the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters by ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall, the military's media wing said in a press statement.

The suicide blast caused a partial collapse of the wall and damaged nearby civilian infrastructure, injuring three civilians. However, the attackers’ efforts were quickly foiled by a “vigilant and resolute” response from security forces, the statement said.

The security forces engaged the terrorists with precision, neutralising all five attackers. In the ensuing firefight, six soldiers -- comprising both FC and Pakistan Army personnel -- died, it said.

In recent months, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seen a rise in terror attacks, particularly targeting law enforcement personnel in regions such as Bannu, Peshawar, Karak, Lakki Marwat, and Bajaur.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed briefed the media, stating that police, army, and FC personnel responded swiftly to the attack. Within an hour, four terrorists were neutralised, and the fifth was also killed later during the operation.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorism since TTP ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022, vowing to increase attacks.

According to data released by the Islamabad-based think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the country witnessed an alarming spike in militant violence in August this year, registering a 74 per cent increase in militant attacks compared to July, becoming the “deadliest month in over a decade“.

Last month, 14 suspected terrorist facilitators were arrested in Hoveed and Wazirabad areas of Bannu, and their hideouts were destroyed.

On August 3, a police constable was killed in a terrorist attack at a checkpoint in Bannu, which also resulted in the death of three militants and injuries to three policemen.

In July, terrorists used a quadcopter to target a police station in Miryan, Bannu, marking the fifth such attack on the installation in a month.

