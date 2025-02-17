ETV Bharat / international

500 Days Of The Israel-Hamas War, By The Numbers

Relatives and supporters of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, block a freeway during a protest demanding their release from Hamas captivity as they mark 500 days of the Israel-Hamas war in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. ( AP Photo )

Gaza: Monday is the 500th day of the war triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack into southern Israel. A tenuous ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has held for nearly a month. But the current phase of the truce is set to expire in early March and it is unclear if the sides will extend it, begin negotiations for a more lasting ceasefire or resume fighting.

Here are some numbers that show the scale of death and devastation. Sources include the Israeli government, the Gaza Health Ministry and U.N. agencies.

People killed in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023: Around 1,200

Hostages taken into Gaza: 251

Hostages remaining in Gaza: 73, including 3 taken before Oct. 7, 2023

Hostages in Gaza believed to be dead: 36, including one from before Oct. 7, 2023

Palestinians killed in Gaza: Over 48,200 (This figure from the Gaza Health Ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, but the ministry says more than half of the dead were women and children)

Palestinians wounded in Gaza: Over 111,600