39 People Fall Ill After Gas Leak At Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Airport

Kuala Lumpur: At least 39 people have fallen ill after a gas leak at Malaysia's major international airport, Al Jazeera reported on Friday citing authorities. Responding to a report of the incident, fire services on Thursday said that the chemical leak was reported at an aircraft engineering facility separate from the passenger terminal at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, as per the Selangor State Fire Department.
"A total of 39 victims suffered from dizziness and nausea," local rescue officer Muhammad Nur Khairi Samsumin said in a statement. Authorities said that one of the patients was hospitalised and the other fourteen were transported to the air disaster unit for treatment, reported Al Jazeera.