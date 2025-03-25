ETV Bharat / international

30-Year-Old Indian-Origin Man Found Dead, Day After Being Reported Missing In US

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 9:42 PM IST

Houston: A 30-year-old Indian-origin man was found dead in Princeton, Texas, on Sunday in what local authorities suspect to be a case of suicide, but investigations are ongoing. The deceased, identified as Abhishek Kolli, from Gudivada in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, had been reported missing a day earlier, prompting a search operation involving law enforcement and community members.

His body was discovered the following day, leaving his family and loved ones devastated. Abhishek Kolli, who had been married for just a year, had previously lived with his wife in Phoenix, Texas, before relocating to Princeton.

His twin brother, Aravind Kolli, revealed that Abhishek had been unemployed for the past six months and was struggling with financial difficulties. “His sudden passing is an unbearable loss for us,” Aravind shared. “We want to honour his memory with dignity, without the shadow of financial worry hanging over us,” Aravind said.

To cover funeral expenses and transport his body back to India, Aravind launched a GoFundMe campaign, which has already raised over USD 59,000 in less than 24 hours. The outpouring of support highlights the strong sense of community among Indian-Americans, and the Telugu community in the United States has stepped in to assist with financial and logistical support.

