3 Terrorists Killed, 1 Cop Die In Attack On Police Training Centre In Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Three terrorists were killed and one police personnel died in a terror attack on a police training centre in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred when seven to eight heavily armed terrorists launched a coordinated assault using heavy weapons on the Dera Ismail Khan Police Training Centre in the DI Khan district, near the South Waziristan border.

According to initial reports, one suicide bomber detonated himself near the facility, triggering a fierce exchange of fire between the attackers and security forces.

Three terrorists were neutralised in retaliatory fire by police personnel, while four to five others are believed to be holed up inside the compound. A clearance operation is currently underway.