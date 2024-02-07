Loading...

USA: 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Found Dead; Fifth Demise in 2024

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 13 hours ago

23-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Found Dead in US; Fifth Case This Year

The deceased has been identified as Sameer Kamath, a PhD student in the Purdue University. Cops are investigating the reasons behind his death.

Hyderabad (Telangana): A 23-year-old Indian origin student from Purdue University was found dead in the woods at the Niches Land Trust on Monday night, according to Warren County Coroner's office.

The deceased has been identified as Sameer Kamath. This marks the fifth such incident in this year.

Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett informed that Kamath's body was recovered on Monday in Crow's Grove Nature Preserve, located in Williamsport at 3300 North Warren County Road 50 West, around 5 pm.

Kamath, a PhD student in Purdue University's Mechanical Engineering Department, received his master's degree In August 2023. He was set to complete his doctoral programme in 2025.

Kamath's family was informed of his sudden demise by the coroner's office, and an autopsy has been ordered on Tuesday afternoon in Crawfordsville.

The sheriff's office and coroner's office in Warren County have initiated a probe and are currently investigating Kamath's death.

The incident comes a few days after the demise of Neel Acharya, another student of Indian descent from Purdue University. His mother lodged a missing complaint following which a search operation resulted in the recovery of his body on campus.

last week Ohio authorities found the body of 19-year-old Shreyas Reddy.

However, authorities have ruled out any possibility of foul play or hate crime.

Read More:

  1. IIT Guwahati's Telangana girl student found unconscious at hotel, dies
  2. US school shooting: 1 student dead in Louisiana; another arrested

TAGGED:

Purdue UniversityMurder NewsPolice

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.