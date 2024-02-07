USA: 23-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student Found Dead; Fifth Demise in 2024

Hyderabad (Telangana): A 23-year-old Indian origin student from Purdue University was found dead in the woods at the Niches Land Trust on Monday night, according to Warren County Coroner's office.

The deceased has been identified as Sameer Kamath. This marks the fifth such incident in this year.

Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett informed that Kamath's body was recovered on Monday in Crow's Grove Nature Preserve, located in Williamsport at 3300 North Warren County Road 50 West, around 5 pm.

Kamath, a PhD student in Purdue University's Mechanical Engineering Department, received his master's degree In August 2023. He was set to complete his doctoral programme in 2025.

Kamath's family was informed of his sudden demise by the coroner's office, and an autopsy has been ordered on Tuesday afternoon in Crawfordsville.

The sheriff's office and coroner's office in Warren County have initiated a probe and are currently investigating Kamath's death.

The incident comes a few days after the demise of Neel Acharya, another student of Indian descent from Purdue University. His mother lodged a missing complaint following which a search operation resulted in the recovery of his body on campus.

last week Ohio authorities found the body of 19-year-old Shreyas Reddy.

However, authorities have ruled out any possibility of foul play or hate crime.