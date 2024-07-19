2019 Easter Terror Attack: Sri Lanka Sends Senior Police Officer On Compulsory Leave

Colombo: A top Sri Lankan police officer, blamed for criminal negligence in the 2019 Easter suicide attacks that killed over 270 people, including 11 Indians, has been sent on compulsory leave, it was announced here. Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena, the number two in the police force, has been sent on compulsory leave with effect from Thursday, the independent police commission announced. This followed the decision to institute disciplinary action against him as recommended by the Supreme Court in connection with the fundamental rights petitions filed in the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bomb attack investigations.

Jayawardena was one of the top defence officials blamed for criminal negligence in the Easter Sunday suicide bombings which killed over 270, including foreigners. Nine suicide bombers belonging to the local Islamist extremist group, the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholic churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, being observed as Easter Sunday that year, killing nearly 270 people, including 11 Indians and other foreigners, and injuring over 500.

The independent police commission said the Supreme Court on January 12, 2023, had recommended disciplinary action be taken against Jayawardena, who had headed the police's state intelligence service at the time of the Easter Sunday attacks. The Supreme Court had questioned why the National Police Commission had not initiated action against the former Chief of the State Intelligence Service, as per its court order, said NewsWire.lk.

The commission added that Jayawardena, who is currently the deputy inspector general of police (administration), was charge-sheeted on November 17, 2023, to which he had responded on March 12, 2024. On July 1 this year, the police commission had begun disciplinary proceedings against Jayawardena. The commission said the order to send Jayawardena on compulsory leave has surfaced given his ability to influence witnesses in his role as the head of police administration. Jayawardena, along with former President Maithripala Sirisena, is accused of failing to prevent those terror attacks, despite receiving intelligence information, said NewsWire.lk reported. Sirisena and Jayawardena alongside several other top brass were ordered to pay heavy compensation to the kith of the victims. Jayawardena was ordered to pay Rs 75 million while Sirisena was ordered to pay Rs 100 million. Both have paid only part payments so far while pleading for more time.