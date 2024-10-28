ETV Bharat / international

2 Men Jailed In UK For Illegal Import Of Pharma Drugs From India

London: Two men face significant prison sentences in the UK for their role in what police described as the large-scale importation and distribution of unregulated pharmaceutical drugs from India into the UK, where they were then repackaged and distributed internationally.

City of London police foiled the estimated GBP 1 million racket and seized over 730 kgs of strong opioids and sedative drugs during the operation.

Salman Ansari, 33, will serve a six-year sentence after being found guilty of 12 counts of possession with intent to supply banned or restricted Class A, B and C drugs, one count of conspiracy to supply drugs and one count of money laundering.

Waqas Saleem, 33, was jailed for two and half years after being found guilty of similar charges at the end of a trial in London on Friday.

"Many of the drugs seized are unregulated products for the UK market, with the investigation team encountering counterfeited brands such as Xanax with flubromazolam where the pills dose and potency unknown,” said Detective Constable Syed Shah, from the Serious Organised Crime Team (SOCT) at the City of London Police.

"The illegal importation of drugs has a devastating impact on the public. These drugs in particular are subject to an emerging trend of misuse due to their availability and affordability… To those individuals who have assisted or benefitted financially from this criminal enterprise, you all now become the focus of future investigations with law enforcement targeting you in the UK and overseas," he said.

A female accomplice, 32-year-old Juhi Ansari – wife of Salman Ansari, was found guilty of one count of money laundering and received a suspended sentence but will be required to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 25 days rehab.

Husband-wife Salman and Juhi Ansari were also found to have laundered funds to India approximating over USD 117,000. They, along with Saleem, pleaded not guilty, but during a six-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, extensive evidence was put to the jury which outlined the global drug network orchestrated by the two men. The jury was unanimous in their verdict of guilty against all accused.

The three-year-long investigation involved London police working in partnership with the UK Border Force and US law enforcement bodies such as the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Customs and Border Patrol and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The seizure included strong opioids such as tapentadol and tramadol, and benzodiazepines including zolpidem, zopiclone and nitrazepam.