2 masked assailants attack a church in Istanbul and kill 1 person

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

One person was killed when two masked attackers broke into a church in Istanbul. The armed attackers struck the Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer region at 11:40 a.m. local time.

Istanbul: Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said. According to a statement posted on X by from Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the armed assailants attacked the Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district at 11:40 a.m. local time.

He did not specify what kind of weapons were used or whether anyone else was wounded. Yerlikaya condemned the attack and said authorities are working on capturing the assailants. An investigation has been opened.

