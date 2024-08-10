ETV Bharat / international

2 Indian-American Lawmakers Seek US Intervention To stop 'Coordinated' Anti-Hindu Attacks In Bangladesh

Washington: Two prominent Indian-American lawmakers have sought the US' direct intervention to stop the "coordinated attacks" against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, underlining that instability in the region, "fuelled by religious intolerance and violence", is not in the interest of America or its allies.

Members of minority communities in Bangladesh faced at least 205 incidents of attacks in 52 districts since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, according to two Hindu organisations -- Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad -- in the violence-hit nation.

Thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been trying to flee to neighbouring India to escape the violence. In a letter dated August 9 to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Congressman Shri Thanedar said he is not alone in his stance against the atrocities being committed against Hindus in Bangladesh. Many in the international community, including some from his own district, have condemned the violent actions being committed against minority groups in Bangladesh.

With Muhammad Yunus stepping up as the interim Prime Minister for Bangladesh, the United States has an obligation to assist this new government, to ensure that violence and civil unrest comes to an end. I urge the Biden administration to grant persecuted Bangladesh Hindus and other religious minorities temporary protected status as refugees, the Congressman from Michigan wrote to Blinken.

Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel laureate, was sworn in on Thursday as the head of an interim government in Bangladesh. A number of Hindu temples, households and businesses were vandalised, women assaulted and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party headed by Hasina were killed in the violence in Bangladesh after she fled the country, according to community leaders in Dhaka.

Thanedar urged Blinken to work closely with Yunus and his government to bring "an end to the coordinated attacks against the Bangladesh Hindus. He underlined that Yunus has called for an end to the violence and welcomed his willingness to rebuild the country. "This is a critical time for Bangladesh, and we must do everything we can to support them in their efforts to bring an end to the violent actions and rhetoric being targeted towards Hindus in the country," said the Indian-American lawmaker.

In a letter dated August 8 to Blinken, a copy of which was released to the press on Friday, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said credible eyewitness reports of the anti-Hindu attacks in various media reports demonstrate the scale of the attacks.