'No Place For Double Standards': PM Modi On Countering Terrorism At BRICS Summit 2024

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi said on Wednesday that there is no place for double standards on the matter of terrorism and terror financing.

In his remarks at the closed plenary of the 16th BRICS summit, Prime Minister Modi said "In order to counter terrorism and Terror financing, we need the single-minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter. We need to take active steps to stop the radicalisation of youth in our countries".

He noted that the BRICS meeting is taking place at a time when the world is facing several pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism. The world is talking about the North-South divide and the East-West divide.

"Preventing inflation, ensuring food security, energy security, health security, water security, are matters of priority for all countries in the world. And in this era of technology, new challenges have emerged such as cyber deepfake, disinformation", PM Modi said.

"At such a time, there are high expectations of BRICS. I believe that as a diverse and inclusive platform, BRICS can play a positive role in all areas. In this regard, our approach must remain people-centric. We have to give the world the message that BRICS is not a divisive organisation but one that works in the interest of humanity", said the Prime Minister.

He further reiterated India's support for dialogue and diplomacy, not war. "And just as we were able to overcome a challenge like COVID together, we are certainly able to create new opportunities to ensure a secure, strong and prosperous future for future generations", added PM Modi.

He further called for the need to work together on the long pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. On the expansion of the bloc, India welcomes the new countries into BRICS as partner countries.

"In this regard, all decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected. The Guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures adopted during the Johannesburg summit, should be complied with by all members and partner countries", he said.

He highlighted that BRICS is an organisation, which is willing to evolve with time, adding "By giving our own example to the world we must collectively and in a united manner, raise our voice for reforms of global institutions".

"We must move forward in a time-bound manner on reforms in global institutions such as the UN Security Council, Multilateral development banks, and the WTO. As we take our efforts forward in BRICS, we must be careful to ensure that this organisation does not acquire the image of one that is trying to replace global institutions, instead of being perceived as one that wishes to reform them", he pointed out at the closed plenary session of the meeting.

He said, "The hopes, aspirations and expectations of the countries of the Global South must also be kept in mind. During our Voice of Global South Summits and G20 Presidency, India put the voices of these countries on the global stage. I am pleased that these efforts are being strengthened under BRICS as well. Last year countries in Africa were integrated into BRICS. This year, as well, several countries of the Global South have been invited by Russia".

The BRICS grouping, created by the confluence of different viewpoints and ideologies, is a source of inspiration for the world, fostering positive cooperation. "Our diversity, respect for each other and our tradition of moving forward on the basis of consensus are the basis for our cooperation. This quality of ours, and our BRICS spirit, are attracting other countries as well to this forum. I am confident that in the times to come we will together make this unique platform a model for dialogue, cooperation and coordination. In this regard, as a Founding member of BRICS, India will always continue to fulfil its responsibilities", said PM Modi.

