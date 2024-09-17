ETV Bharat / international

Peru Wildfires Leave 15 Dead, Thousands Hectares Of Land Scorched

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 1 minutes ago

Giving details, Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzn said 22 out of 24 regions in the country are currently experiencing active wildfires. Over 3,000 hectares of cultivated land have been scorched, and at least 15 people have died due to the fires.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AP)

Lima: Wildfires in Peru have left at least 15 dead and more than 3,000 hectares (11.58 square miles) of cultivated land and natural areas scorched, authorities said on Monday. Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzn told reporters that the fires were started by human activity and that 22 of the 24 regions that make up the country have active outbreaks.

He added that clouds, smoke and winds were hampering the operations of the aircraft available to fight the fires. A Civil Defence report seen by The Associated Press indicates that since July at least 15 people have died and another 98 have been injured due to the fires. Of the fatalities, 10 died in the last two weeks and more than 1,800 people have been affected.

The livestock sector was reported to have lost 334 animals. Peru's National Forest and Wildlife Service, SERFOR, indicated that the effects of climate change intensify the conditions that facilitate the spread of fire. Extremely strong winds and prolonged droughts dry out vegetation, turning it into highly flammable fuel," said Romina Liza, a specialist in monitoring and management of forest Fires at SERFOR.

"This allows the fire to spread rapidly." Some of the most complicated fires are in the Amazon region, which borders Ecuador, the head of civil defence, Juan Urcariegui, told a local television station.

Read More

  1. Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Dry Period, Rising Heatwave Leads to Fierce Wildfires in Nanital
  2. Counsel Claims 90% Man-Made Forest Fires in Uttarakhand, SC to Examine It on May 8

Lima: Wildfires in Peru have left at least 15 dead and more than 3,000 hectares (11.58 square miles) of cultivated land and natural areas scorched, authorities said on Monday. Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzn told reporters that the fires were started by human activity and that 22 of the 24 regions that make up the country have active outbreaks.

He added that clouds, smoke and winds were hampering the operations of the aircraft available to fight the fires. A Civil Defence report seen by The Associated Press indicates that since July at least 15 people have died and another 98 have been injured due to the fires. Of the fatalities, 10 died in the last two weeks and more than 1,800 people have been affected.

The livestock sector was reported to have lost 334 animals. Peru's National Forest and Wildlife Service, SERFOR, indicated that the effects of climate change intensify the conditions that facilitate the spread of fire. Extremely strong winds and prolonged droughts dry out vegetation, turning it into highly flammable fuel," said Romina Liza, a specialist in monitoring and management of forest Fires at SERFOR.

"This allows the fire to spread rapidly." Some of the most complicated fires are in the Amazon region, which borders Ecuador, the head of civil defence, Juan Urcariegui, told a local television station.

Read More

  1. Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Dry Period, Rising Heatwave Leads to Fierce Wildfires in Nanital
  2. Counsel Claims 90% Man-Made Forest Fires in Uttarakhand, SC to Examine It on May 8

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PERU WILDFIRES KILL 15PM GUSTAVO ADRIANZNCIVIL DEFENCE REPORTWILDFIRES IN PERU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.