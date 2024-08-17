ETV Bharat / international

123 Countries Joined Voice Of Global South Summit; China, Pakistan Not Invited

New Delhi: China and Pakistan were not among the invitees to the third Voice of Global South Summit hosted by India on Saturday in the virtual format that was joined by 123 nations across the globe.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed this at a media briefing after the conclusion of the summit that focused on unitedly dealing with challenges facing the Global South or the developing countries. Jaishankar said 123 countries participated at the summit.

Twenty-one countries were represented at the level of head of state and government while 34 foreign ministers joined it, according to the external affairs minister.

Apart from the foreign ministers, 118 ministers also joined the summit which comprised 10 ministerial sessions. In the last few years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice, flagging concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent.

As the G20 president last year, India focused on issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access with an aim to benefit the Global South.