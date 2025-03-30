ETV Bharat / international

12 Terrorists Killed In Drone Strikes By Pakistani Forces, Civilian Deaths Reported

Peshawar: As many as 12 terrorists have been killed while some civilians lost their lives in drone attacks by Pakistani security forces on a militant hideout in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of the country.

The "counter-terrorism operation" on Saturday morning targeted hideouts of terrorists in the remote hilltop area of Katlang in the Mardan district, the provincial government said in a press note.

It confirmed the civilian casualties and suggested that women and children might be among the victims. Later, official reports said 12 terrorists were killed during the operation.

The press note, issued on Saturday, said the operation was based on "credible intelligence" about armed militants using the location as a hideout and transit point. It said "several high-value targets linked to ongoing militant activities in the region" were killed in the operation.

"Unfortunately, subsequent reports have confirmed the presence of non-combatants, including women and children, at the periphery of the target zone, resulting in tragic civilian casualties," the press note stated.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province Ali Amin Gandapur said the death of civilians during the operation was highly condemnable and tragic.

Terming it an "immensely painful and regrettable development", the press note said every effort is made to avoid "collateral damage". "However, the complex terrain, the deliberate tactics of militants to embed within civilian populations, and the fog of war can sometimes lead to unintended consequences," it added.