12 Including Children Killed In Israeli Strikes In Gaza As War Grinds Into New Year

A man reacts in grief as the body of 8-year-old Adam Farajallah is brought to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following an airstrike on a house in the Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip town of Deir al-Balah Wednesday. ( AP )

Deir Al-Balah: Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, officials said Wednesday, as the nearly 15-month war ground on into the new year.

One strike hit a home in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza, the most isolated and heavily destroyed part of the coastal territory, where Israel has waged a major operation since early October. Gaza's Health Ministry said seven people were killed, including a woman and four children.

Israel's military said it "eliminated" Hamas fighters.

Another strike overnight in the built-up Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed a woman and a child, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies.

"Are you celebrating? Enjoy as we die. For a year and a half, we have been dying," said a man carrying the body of a child in the flashing lights of emergency vehicles.

Israel's military said militants fired rockets at Israel from the Bureij area overnight and that its forces responded with a strike targeting a militant.

A third strike, in the southern city of Khan Younis, killed three people, according to Nasser Hospital and the European Hospital, which received the bodies.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and abducting around 250. About 100 hostages are still held in Gaza, at least a third believed to be dead.

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned in a statement Wednesday that Hamas will "suffer blows of a magnitude not seen in Gaza for a long time" if it doesn't soon release the remaining hostages and stop firing at Israel.

Israel's air and ground offensive has killed over 45,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. It says women and children make up more than half the dead but does not say how many of those killed were militants.

The Israeli military says it only targets militants and blames Hamas for civilian deaths because its fighters operate in dense residential areas. The army says it has killed 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war has caused widespread destruction and displaced some 90% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million, many of them multiple times.

Hundreds of thousands live in tents on the coast as winter brings rainstorms and temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) at night. At least six infants and another person have died of hypothermia, according to the Health Ministry.

Many displaced Palestinians in central Gaza rely on charity kitchens as their sole food provider amid restrictions on aid and skyrocketing prices. AP footage showed a long line of children waiting for rice, the only item served at the kitchen in Deir al-Balah on Wednesday.

"Some of those kitchens close because they don't receive aid, and others distribute little amounts of food and its not enough," said Umm Adham Shaheen, displaced from Gaza City.