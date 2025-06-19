ETV Bharat / international

10th Anniversary of The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is observed annually on June 19th. 2025 marks as the 10th anniversary of the day.

UN Resolutions:

On 19 June 2015, the United Nations General Assembly (A/RES/69/293) proclaimed 19 June of each year the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, in order to raise awareness of the need to put an end to conflict-related sexual violence, to honour the victims and survivors of sexual violence around the world and to pay tribute to all those who have courageously devoted their lives to and lost their lives in standing up for the eradication of these crimes.

The date was chosen to commemorate the adoption on 19 June 2008 of Security Council resolution 1820 (2008), in which the Council condemned sexual violence as a tactic of war and an impediment to peace building.

In response to the rise in violent extremism, the Security Council adopted resolution S/RES/2331 (2016), the first to address the nexus between trafficking, sexual violence, terrorism and transnational organized crime. Acknowledging sexual violence as a tactic of terrorism, it further affirmed that victims of trafficking and sexual violence committed by terrorist groups should be eligible for official redress as victims of terrorism.

Definition and prevalence:

The “conflict-related sexual violence” refers to rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced abortion, enforced sterilization, forced marriage and any other form of sexual violence of comparable gravity perpetrated against women, men, girls or boys that is directly or indirectly linked to a conflict. The term also encompasses trafficking in persons when committed in situations of conflict for the purpose of sexual violence or exploitation.

A persistent issue is that fear and cultural stigma combine to deter most survivors of conflict-related sexual violence from stepping forward to report these incidents. Experts in the field believe that for every reported rape associated with a conflict, there are between 10 to 20 unreported cases

Purpose of the day:

The UN established this day to promote awareness of the necessity to eliminate conflict-related sexual violence, recognize survivors, and honor those striving to end it.

The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is essential for raising awareness about the horrors occurring worldwide.

It also motivates all individuals to voice their opposition to these offenses. The goal of the day is for individuals to collaborate towards a future where all feel safe and secure.

The day highlighting significant societal issues and stigma that hinder victims from expressing themselves and obtaining assistance.

Conflict-related sexual violence:

Conflict-related sexual violence is a war crime, a crime against humanity and a constituent act of genocide under international law, posing threats to individual and collective security and hindering lasting peace.