10th Anniversary of The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict

The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is observed annually on June 19th. 2025 marks as the 10th anniversary of the day.
UN Resolutions:
On 19 June 2015, the United Nations General Assembly (A/RES/69/293) proclaimed 19 June of each year the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, in order to raise awareness of the need to put an end to conflict-related sexual violence, to honour the victims and survivors of sexual violence around the world and to pay tribute to all those who have courageously devoted their lives to and lost their lives in standing up for the eradication of these crimes.
The date was chosen to commemorate the adoption on 19 June 2008 of Security Council resolution 1820 (2008), in which the Council condemned sexual violence as a tactic of war and an impediment to peace building.
In response to the rise in violent extremism, the Security Council adopted resolution S/RES/2331 (2016), the first to address the nexus between trafficking, sexual violence, terrorism and transnational organized crime. Acknowledging sexual violence as a tactic of terrorism, it further affirmed that victims of trafficking and sexual violence committed by terrorist groups should be eligible for official redress as victims of terrorism.
Definition and prevalence:
The “conflict-related sexual violence” refers to rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced abortion, enforced sterilization, forced marriage and any other form of sexual violence of comparable gravity perpetrated against women, men, girls or boys that is directly or indirectly linked to a conflict. The term also encompasses trafficking in persons when committed in situations of conflict for the purpose of sexual violence or exploitation.
A persistent issue is that fear and cultural stigma combine to deter most survivors of conflict-related sexual violence from stepping forward to report these incidents. Experts in the field believe that for every reported rape associated with a conflict, there are between 10 to 20 unreported cases
Purpose of the day:
The UN established this day to promote awareness of the necessity to eliminate conflict-related sexual violence, recognize survivors, and honor those striving to end it.
The International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict is essential for raising awareness about the horrors occurring worldwide.
It also motivates all individuals to voice their opposition to these offenses. The goal of the day is for individuals to collaborate towards a future where all feel safe and secure.
The day highlighting significant societal issues and stigma that hinder victims from expressing themselves and obtaining assistance.
Conflict-related sexual violence:
Conflict-related sexual violence is a war crime, a crime against humanity and a constituent act of genocide under international law, posing threats to individual and collective security and hindering lasting peace.
The world is facing the highest number of conflicts since World War II, while the number of people
forced to flee their homes has reached a record 117 million. Disregard for international law, arms
proliferation, increasing militarization, and shrinking civic space continue to exacerbate sexual
violence and challenge safe reporting and response.
War-Conflicts effect Women most:
Women and girls rarely initiate conflicts – nor do they possess the authority to resolve them. However, they endure a disproportionate impact during conflicts, particularly in terms of sexual violence. In conflict areas globally, sexual violence has escalated to alarming heights, turning into a dreadful everyday experience for women and girls. Rape and sexual violence are employed as tools of warfare to intimidate and instill fear in at-risk populations. Women and girls who are internally displaced, refugees, or migrants face heightened vulnerabilities.
However, the voices of women and girls continue to be silenced or absent in the decision-making processes regarding peace, security, and humanitarian responses, distancing them from solutions. Services for gender-based violence that are crucial for saving lives and cater to the needs, rights, and desires of survivors remain inadequate in countries involved in conflicts.
Empowering survivors of CRSV through healing and community support:
As a global community, we must seek to examine the long-term effects of conflict-related sexual violence. We need to widen the aperture to illustrate how conflict-related sexual violence affects families and communities across time and space. If left unaddressed, its harms compound over time.
To break this cycle and promote healing, access to mental health and psychosocial support is crucial. Survivors require trauma-informed care to help navigate their experiences and build resilience.
Effective intervention strategies include community-based support, child-friendly resources for young survivors, educational initiatives, and legislative changes aimed at preventing conflict-related sexual violence.
By addressing intergenerational trauma, we can foster an environment where survivors and their children are empowered to reclaim their lives, transforming their experiences of horror into hope and healing.
The bodies of women should not be seen as battlegrounds. we should take further action to prevent women and girls from enduring the horrors of war. Currently, the global community has not addressed the issue of sexual violence with sufficient resources.
Financial support for protection initiatives and assistance services in conflict-affected nations is essential to ensure that humanitarian response strategies prioritize the needs and rights of women and girls. Survivors, along with women and girls overall, should be involved as leaders in humanitarian-response initiatives, as they are most equipped to develop solutions for the issues they encounter. Sexual violence during conflicts constitutes a war crime, yet frequently, offenders act without facing consequences. One of the most persistent truths about sexual violence in conflict is that very few incidents are reported, much less investigated or prosecuted.