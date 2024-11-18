1000 Days Of Devastation: The Unimaginable Cost Of Russia-Ukraine War

Kyiv: As the Russia-Ukraine war completes 1000 days on Tuesday, the devastation it brings heavily impacts the human population, economy, and world security.
The lingering confrontation between the two countries also brought unimaginable suffering to people as they faced death, were forced to flee their homes, and witnessed destruction. The gory scenes of war also have long-term mental and physical consequences.
Humanitarian Crisis
As per the independent reports, at least 12, 000 civilians were killed due to the Ukraine war, of which 551 are children. It also forced the migration of over six million people, who had to leave their homes and shift to other areas or countries for safety.
International humanitarian organisations termed this the largest displacement of human population since World War II as nearly one-third of Ukraine's population faced forced displacement. Additionally, 25% of the Ukrainian population is now living in poverty in the aftermath of war.
Another horrific outcome of the war is that the birth rate in Ukraine has shown a steep decline, as deaths outnumber births by 33%.
Russian Aggression And War Crimes
Russia's military has been accused of indulging in more than 130,000 war crimes during the invasion of Ukraine. They were linked to at least 301 cases of sexual violence, which means one war crime every 10 minutes on average.
On the other hand, Moscow also faced a huge setback as the conflict claimed over 200,000 lives of soldiers while 400,000 others were wounded.
Economic Ruin
In a ravaging impact of war, Ukraine's economy faced an estimated loss of more than $1.2 trillion.
It also cost the Kremlin dearly, having lost about $211 billion as the country’s daily expenses on war crossed $300 million lately. Additionally, Russia’s liquid reserves have shrunk to $55 billion, which is a mere 2.8% of the country’s GDP. This trend had a huge impact on Russia's national wealth fund.
Global Response
Following the destruction, many countries came in support of Ukraine and rallied behind it. They also committed over $380 billion in aid since January 2022. Among them, the United States has been the largest donor. It has so far provided $174.8 billion in assistance. Besides, many individual countries have committed nearly $118 billion in direct military assistance.
According to reports by the World Bank, United Nations, and European Commission, the reconstruction and recovery cost for Ukraine would be around $486 billion, while the country’s damages to infrastructure are over $157 billion.
Meanwhile, as the war is still lingering, it would have a far-reaching impact on the global economy.
Read More