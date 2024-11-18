ETV Bharat / international

1000 Days Of Devastation: The Unimaginable Cost Of Russia-Ukraine War

This recent undated handout photograph shows the ruins of the Ukrainian town of Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region, located approximately five kilometers from the state border with the Russia. ( AFP/Presidential Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine )

Kyiv: As the Russia-Ukraine war completes 1000 days on Tuesday, the devastation it brings heavily impacts the human population, economy, and world security.

The lingering confrontation between the two countries also brought unimaginable suffering to people as they faced death, were forced to flee their homes, and witnessed destruction. The gory scenes of war also have long-term mental and physical consequences.

Humanitarian Crisis

As per the independent reports, at least 12, 000 civilians were killed due to the Ukraine war, of which 551 are children. It also forced the migration of over six million people, who had to leave their homes and shift to other areas or countries for safety.

International humanitarian organisations termed this the largest displacement of human population since World War II as nearly one-third of Ukraine's population faced forced displacement. Additionally, 25% of the Ukrainian population is now living in poverty in the aftermath of war.

Another horrific outcome of the war is that the birth rate in Ukraine has shown a steep decline, as deaths outnumber births by 33%.

Russian Aggression And War Crimes

Russia's military has been accused of indulging in more than 130,000 war crimes during the invasion of Ukraine. They were linked to at least 301 cases of sexual violence, which means one war crime every 10 minutes on average.