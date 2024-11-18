ETV Bharat / international

1000 Days Of Devastation: The Unimaginable Cost Of Russia-Ukraine War

The lingering confrontation between Russia and Ukraine brought unimaginable suffering to people as they faced death, displacement and destruction.

1000 Days of Devastation: The Soaring Cost Of Russia-Ukraine War
This recent undated handout photograph shows the ruins of the Ukrainian town of Vovchansk, in the Kharkiv region, located approximately five kilometers from the state border with the Russia. (AFP/Presidential Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kyiv: As the Russia-Ukraine war completes 1000 days on Tuesday, the devastation it brings heavily impacts the human population, economy, and world security.

The lingering confrontation between the two countries also brought unimaginable suffering to people as they faced death, were forced to flee their homes, and witnessed destruction. The gory scenes of war also have long-term mental and physical consequences.

Humanitarian Crisis

As per the independent reports, at least 12, 000 civilians were killed due to the Ukraine war, of which 551 are children. It also forced the migration of over six million people, who had to leave their homes and shift to other areas or countries for safety.

International humanitarian organisations termed this the largest displacement of human population since World War II as nearly one-third of Ukraine's population faced forced displacement. Additionally, 25% of the Ukrainian population is now living in poverty in the aftermath of war.

Another horrific outcome of the war is that the birth rate in Ukraine has shown a steep decline, as deaths outnumber births by 33%.

Russian Aggression And War Crimes

Russia's military has been accused of indulging in more than 130,000 war crimes during the invasion of Ukraine. They were linked to at least 301 cases of sexual violence, which means one war crime every 10 minutes on average.

On the other hand, Moscow also faced a huge setback as the conflict claimed over 200,000 lives of soldiers while 400,000 others were wounded.

Economic Ruin

In a ravaging impact of war, Ukraine's economy faced an estimated loss of more than $1.2 trillion.

It also cost the Kremlin dearly, having lost about $211 billion as the country’s daily expenses on war crossed $300 million lately. Additionally, Russia’s liquid reserves have shrunk to $55 billion, which is a mere 2.8% of the country’s GDP. This trend had a huge impact on Russia's national wealth fund.

Global Response

Following the destruction, many countries came in support of Ukraine and rallied behind it. They also committed over $380 billion in aid since January 2022. Among them, the United States has been the largest donor. It has so far provided $174.8 billion in assistance. Besides, many individual countries have committed nearly $118 billion in direct military assistance.

According to reports by the World Bank, United Nations, and European Commission, the reconstruction and recovery cost for Ukraine would be around $486 billion, while the country’s damages to infrastructure are over $157 billion.

Meanwhile, as the war is still lingering, it would have a far-reaching impact on the global economy.

Read More

  1. Operation False Target: How Russia Plotted To Mix A Deadly New Weapon Among Decoy Drones In Ukraine
  2. 'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

Kyiv: As the Russia-Ukraine war completes 1000 days on Tuesday, the devastation it brings heavily impacts the human population, economy, and world security.

The lingering confrontation between the two countries also brought unimaginable suffering to people as they faced death, were forced to flee their homes, and witnessed destruction. The gory scenes of war also have long-term mental and physical consequences.

Humanitarian Crisis

As per the independent reports, at least 12, 000 civilians were killed due to the Ukraine war, of which 551 are children. It also forced the migration of over six million people, who had to leave their homes and shift to other areas or countries for safety.

International humanitarian organisations termed this the largest displacement of human population since World War II as nearly one-third of Ukraine's population faced forced displacement. Additionally, 25% of the Ukrainian population is now living in poverty in the aftermath of war.

Another horrific outcome of the war is that the birth rate in Ukraine has shown a steep decline, as deaths outnumber births by 33%.

Russian Aggression And War Crimes

Russia's military has been accused of indulging in more than 130,000 war crimes during the invasion of Ukraine. They were linked to at least 301 cases of sexual violence, which means one war crime every 10 minutes on average.

On the other hand, Moscow also faced a huge setback as the conflict claimed over 200,000 lives of soldiers while 400,000 others were wounded.

Economic Ruin

In a ravaging impact of war, Ukraine's economy faced an estimated loss of more than $1.2 trillion.

It also cost the Kremlin dearly, having lost about $211 billion as the country’s daily expenses on war crossed $300 million lately. Additionally, Russia’s liquid reserves have shrunk to $55 billion, which is a mere 2.8% of the country’s GDP. This trend had a huge impact on Russia's national wealth fund.

Global Response

Following the destruction, many countries came in support of Ukraine and rallied behind it. They also committed over $380 billion in aid since January 2022. Among them, the United States has been the largest donor. It has so far provided $174.8 billion in assistance. Besides, many individual countries have committed nearly $118 billion in direct military assistance.

According to reports by the World Bank, United Nations, and European Commission, the reconstruction and recovery cost for Ukraine would be around $486 billion, while the country’s damages to infrastructure are over $157 billion.

Meanwhile, as the war is still lingering, it would have a far-reaching impact on the global economy.

Read More

  1. Operation False Target: How Russia Plotted To Mix A Deadly New Weapon Among Decoy Drones In Ukraine
  2. 'Wiped Off The Face Of The Earth': How Russia Erased A Ukrainian City

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UKRAINE WAR1000 DAYS OF UKRAINE WAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.