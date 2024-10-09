ETV Bharat / international

10 Years Of Act East Policy: PM Modi To Visit Laos PDR For 21st ASEAN-India Summit To Reinvigorate Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Laos for a two-day visit commencing October 10 for the India-ASEAN summit and 16th East Asia Summit, which marks 10 years of India's Act East Policy.

The visit is taking place at a time of mounting tensions in Myanmar and the South China Sea. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said, "India is marking a decade of the Act East Policy this year. Relations with ASEAN are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision. The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation."

Secretary East in the MEA, Jaideep Mazumdar said, "Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Vientiane in Lao PDR, for the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Lao PDR, Sonexay Siphandone".

"The visit will be over 10th and 11th October. We attach great significance to all ASEAN-related mechanisms. This will be the Prime Minister's tenth attendance at the ASEAN-India Summit. The significance of this particular summit will be that it is the tenth anniversary of the Prime Minister's Act East policy," said Mazumdar

India will also extend its support for the chair's theme which is 'Connectivity and Resilience'.

"We expect that before the end of the year, we will have direct flight connectivity with two more ASEAN countries. Moving on to the East Asia Summit, which encompasses 10 ASEAN countries and 8 partners, Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States. Timor-Leste will also be a partner as an observer", said Secretary (East).

For the Laos trip, PM Modi's schedule is packed with summit-level talks, bilateral meetings, and cultural events. Upon arrival, he would be welcomed by senior Buddhist monks. During the two-day visit, PM Modi will engage with the Indian diaspora and will hold several bilateral meetings. He will also be participating in the special screening of Laos Ramayana.

