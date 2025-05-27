ETV Bharat / international

10 Indians Among Over 100 Climbers Honoured In Nepal To Mark First Mt Everest Ascent

Kathmandu: Ten Indian climbers are among over 100 mountaineers honoured in Nepal on Tuesday to commemorate the first successful ascent of Mount Everest by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation Badri Pandey honoured Nepalese and international Everest summiters ahead of the International Everest Day on May 29.

"The Nepal government is not only committed to promoting mountain tourism, but we are also concerned about the safety of the climbers and the preservation of the Himalayas for future generations," Pandey said. "We must care and protect the mountains for the future generations to come," he said.

Over 100 climbers from Nepal, India, China, Australia, Bangladesh, Singapore, the Philippines, Palestine Territory and the United Kingdom, among others, were honoured with a certificate of appreciation.