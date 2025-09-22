Zubeen Garg Death: Medical Experts On What Could Have Prevented The Seizure And Saved The Singer's Life
The singer's sudden death at 53 has brought global attention to the seriousness of seizure disorders.
The death of music icon Zubeen Garg, who suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island in Singapore on September 19, has brought global attention to the seriousness of seizure disorders. According to the Singapore High Commission’s death certificate sent to the Assam government, the cause of Garg's death was drowning. Reports also note that Zubeen had experienced seizure attacks on earlier occasions. Neurosurgeon Dr. Jayakrishnan A.V. says that proper medication and lifestyle management are vital in preventing seizures. “There is a significantly higher risk of drowning for people with epilepsy, particularly if a seizure occurs while swimming or bathing,” he told ETV Bharat.
“The seriousness of a seizure disorder, such as epilepsy, varies greatly among individuals. While many people can lead active and fulfilling lives, a seizure disorder can pose several risks and serious complications,” added Dr. Jayakrishnan, a senior member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Echoing his view, Dr. Sarat Pandey, neurosurgeon at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, said, “Proper lifestyle management and medication are key to controlling seizure disorders. Patients need to work closely with healthcare providers, especially epilepsy specialists, to find the most effective treatment plan. This may involve adjusting medications or exploring other therapies like surgery or medical devices when medications alone are not effective.”
Globally, around 50 million people live with epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological disorders. Each year, about 125,000 deaths occur from seizure-related complications—many of which are preventable. In India, the burden is especially high. Nearly 12 million people live with epilepsy, the largest national population worldwide. Estimates suggest 20,000–50,000 deaths annually occur due to seizures, often linked to delayed diagnosis and poor access to affordable care.
What Is a Seizure?
A seizure is a temporary disruption of normal electrical activity in the brain that causes sudden changes in behaviour, movement, consciousness, or sensation. Symptoms range from brief staring spells and confusion to shaking, twitching, and loss of muscle control. Seizures are classified as either focal (starting in one part of the brain) or generalized (involving both sides of the brain).
Health Concerns Beyond Seizures
Epilepsy often comes with additional challenges. Patients are more likely to experience depression and anxiety. Some anti-seizure medications can also pose risks during pregnancy, including an increased chance of birth defects.
Can Death From Seizure Be Prevented?
While seizure-related deaths — including Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) — cannot be completely prevented, experts say the risk can be significantly reduced.
“The most important factor in preventing seizure-related death is achieving the best possible seizure control,” said neurosurgeon Dr. Jayakrishnan. “Medication adherence and lifestyle management play the most crucial role. Taking anti-seizure medications as prescribed, while avoiding known triggers like sleep deprivation, excessive alcohol, and stress, can help reduce seizure frequency.”
What Causes Seizures?
Seizures occur due to abnormal bursts of electrical activity in the brain. Causes include:
- Structural conditions: tumours, stroke, or head injuries.
- Infections: meningitis, encephalitis, and neurocysticercosis (a leading cause in India).
- Metabolic issues: low blood sugar, electrolyte imbalances, or organ failure.
- Genetic predisposition.
- Situational triggers: alcohol withdrawal, drug use, or high fever in children.
Precautions To Prevent Seizures
Precautions can be divided into long-term management and immediate safety actions during a seizure. Long-term precautions:
- Take medications consistently as prescribed.
- Maintain a healthy lifestyle: get enough sleep, manage stress, and avoid alcohol or recreational drugs.
- Make the home environment safer: use non-slip flooring, pad sharp corners, guard fireplaces and radiators.
- Take showers instead of baths.
- Use microwaves or back burners when cooking; be cautious around flames or heat.
- Wear a medical ID bracelet or carry a medical card.
- Never swim alone.
- Immediate actions during a seizure:
- Do not restrain the person.
- Do not place anything in their mouth.
- Move them away from dangerous objects such as furniture or stairs.
- Cushion their head with something soft, like a jacket or pillow.
- Turn them on their side to help with breathing and prevent choking.
- Stay with the person until they recover.
- Time the seizure—anything lasting longer than five minutes is a medical emergency.
