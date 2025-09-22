ETV Bharat / health

Zubeen Garg Death: Medical Experts On What Could Have Prevented The Seizure And Saved The Singer's Life

By Gautam Debroy

The death of music icon Zubeen Garg, who suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island in Singapore on September 19, has brought global attention to the seriousness of seizure disorders. According to the Singapore High Commission’s death certificate sent to the Assam government, the cause of Garg's death was drowning. Reports also note that Zubeen had experienced seizure attacks on earlier occasions. Neurosurgeon Dr. Jayakrishnan A.V. says that proper medication and lifestyle management are vital in preventing seizures. “There is a significantly higher risk of drowning for people with epilepsy, particularly if a seizure occurs while swimming or bathing,” he told ETV Bharat.

“The seriousness of a seizure disorder, such as epilepsy, varies greatly among individuals. While many people can lead active and fulfilling lives, a seizure disorder can pose several risks and serious complications,” added Dr. Jayakrishnan, a senior member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Echoing his view, Dr. Sarat Pandey, neurosurgeon at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, said, “Proper lifestyle management and medication are key to controlling seizure disorders. Patients need to work closely with healthcare providers, especially epilepsy specialists, to find the most effective treatment plan. This may involve adjusting medications or exploring other therapies like surgery or medical devices when medications alone are not effective.”

Globally, around 50 million people live with epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological disorders. Each year, about 125,000 deaths occur from seizure-related complications—many of which are preventable. In India, the burden is especially high. Nearly 12 million people live with epilepsy, the largest national population worldwide. Estimates suggest 20,000–50,000 deaths annually occur due to seizures, often linked to delayed diagnosis and poor access to affordable care.

What Is a Seizure?

A seizure is a temporary disruption of normal electrical activity in the brain that causes sudden changes in behaviour, movement, consciousness, or sensation. Symptoms range from brief staring spells and confusion to shaking, twitching, and loss of muscle control. Seizures are classified as either focal (starting in one part of the brain) or generalized (involving both sides of the brain).