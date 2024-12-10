ETV Bharat / health

YouTube’s Latest Initiative Aims To Combat Health Misinformation In India

YouTube Health has unveiled new features designed to empower registered healthcare professionals in India to connect with a wider audience and provide credible, reliable medical information through the platform.

According to the announcement on YouTube’s official blog, this initiative aligns with the platform’s mission to provide authoritative health information to users worldwide. “YouTube Health is committed to providing easy access to high-quality health content, particularly in a country like India, where the demand for credible health information is immense,” said Dr. Garth Graham, Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health Partnerships at YouTube.

New Features For Healthcare Professionals

The newly launched features allow licensed doctors, nurses, mental health professionals, and other healthcare experts in India to apply for a health source information panel and health content shelves. These features label their videos as “from a healthcare professional,” making it easier for users to identify credible sources of medical information.

“Our goal is to help people find reliable health information when they need it most. This labeling system is part of our ongoing effort to make YouTube a go-to destination for high-quality health content,” he explained.

With its vast and diverse population, India faces unique challenges in delivering healthcare information to the masses. The availability of accurate health resources on YouTube can help counter misinformation, particularly in rural and underserved areas where access to professional healthcare advice is limited.