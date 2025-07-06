Youths Of Patalkot Striving To Keep Adivasi Tradition And Use Of Ayurvedic Medicine Alive

By Gautam Debroy

Patalkot (Chhindwara): Being aware of the fact that development may sometimes lead to the degradation of tribal culture and traditions, thousands of people from the Bharia Adivasi tribe living at Patalkot, 200 km away from Bhopal have rolled up their sleeves to ensure the existence of their culture, tradition and importance of ayurvedic medicinal values.

Patalkot is a valley known for its rare medicinal plants and herbs, and the local Bharia tribe utilizes around 220 plant species for medicinal purposes. It is a tiny region consisting of 12 villages, and home to thousands of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) population from the Adivasi community.

The region located at least 1500 feet below sea level was cut off from the mainland till they got proper roads, communication facilities, an educational & healthcare system, and electricity in the last 11 years.

The Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) reaches to the last mile at Patalkot providing emergency medical services. However, people like Balsi Khamaria, and Ruplal Panram are still continuing their traditional business of ayurvedic medicine.

Balsi Khamaria and Ruplal Panram are continuing their traditional business of ayurvedic medicine in Patalkot. (ETV Bharat)

“I am running the traditional business of ayurvedic medicine for the villagers here. If there is any urgency, they come to me for treatment,” said Balsi Khamaria, a vaid from Patalkot to ETV Bharat.

Medicinal plants like silajit, white musli, bijasar, keokand, jungle adrak and many others are available at Patalkot.

“We are trying to plant more such plants having medicinal values in our area,” said Balsi.

He said that on many occasions, private ayurvedic pharma companies set up camps at Patalkot. “They purchase medicinal plants from us. However, we appeal to the Government of India especially the Ayush Ministry to give us an opportunity to use the traditional plants available here for wider experimentation so that these ayurvedic plants can be used for treating serious diseases,” said Balsi.

It is worth mentioning that Sanath Jayasuriya, the Sri Lankan cricketer, sought treatment for a knee ailment from Dr Prakash Tata, an Ayurvedic doctor in India who sources herbs from the Patalkot.

Like Balsi, several other educated youths are living at Patalkot who want to contribute to ensuring the safety, security and protection of the Bharia tribe at Patalkot.

Youths Of Patalkot Striving To Keep Adivasi Tradition And Use Of Ayurvedic Medicine Alive (ETV Bharat)

“As our villages have been witnessing development for the last few years, there is also an increase in erosion of our land. We have started planting trees which can not only protect the land but also make us financially stable,” said Rabindra Bharti, a science graduate from Patalkot.

According to Bharti, they have started planting mango, and java plum among others.

Sirju Panra and her husband Ruplal Panram have also built a homestay at Patalkot for the tourists.

“We take Rs 3,000 for one day at our homestay. We provide the tourists with home-made indigenous local food and all modern facilities so that they can enjoy the village life of the Adivasi community here,” said Sirju.

Sirju Panra and her husband Ruplal Panram in Patalkot (ETV Bharat)

Talking about the facilities provided by the government for the welfare of the tribal population here, Manish Borkar from the Tribal Welfare Department of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh said, “We have provided them with basic necessities including drinking water in the form of borewell, roads with blacktopping, electricity among others.”

A hostel cum ashram at Patalkot (ETV Bharat)

He said that the Madhya Pradesh government has also set up a hostel cum ashram at Patalkot with a total inmate of 180 boys.

“The inmates stay in the hostel here and study till class V before they pursue their educational career outside Patalkot,” said Borkar.

Keeping their dreams alive, students like Girish Routiya, Kapil and others want to become doctors, engineers and help the people of their community.

Bal Ashram in Patalkot (ETV Bharat)

There are 75 PVTG communities residing in 18 states and one union territory (Andaman and Nicobar Island). Being aware of the fact that Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in India face a multitude of threats including limited access to resources, healthcare, education, and livelihood opportunities, as well as the erosion of their unique cultures and traditions, the government has launched Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) for socio-economic development of such PVTG communities.

Madhya Pradesh with 12,28,606 population is leading the list of states having PVTGs population, followed by 4,93,932 in Andhra Pradesh and 6,21,046 in Maharashtra.

On November 15, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) for the socio-economic development of 45,56,773 population from 75 PVTG communities residing in 18 states and one UT.

Some of the prominent PVTG groups include Abujh Marias, Abhuj Maria, Baiga, Bharia, Birhor, Hill Korwa, Kamar and Saharia.

The mission aims to provide basic facilities to improve their socio-economic conditions such as safe housing, clean drinking water and improved access to education, health and nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, electrification of unelectrified households and sustainable livelihood opportunities in 3 years. These objectives are being met through 11 interventions implemented by 9-line Ministries.

Given the implementation of PM JANMAN, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs through the State Governments, UT administration has undertaken habitation level data collection exercise through PM Gati Shakti mobile application to estimate PVTG population figures and infrastructure gaps in order to cover PVTG population residing in villages & habitations under PM JANMAN.

Prior to launch of PMJANMAN, for development of PVTGs, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was implementing a scheme of “Development of PVTGs” wherein funds were provided to the concerned State Government and UT on the basis of their proposals for conservation cum development (CCD) plans.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has also implemented a flagship scheme “Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS)” to provide quality education to ST Students from class 6th to 12th. “5 percent seats in each of the EMRSs is reserved for PVTG students. In the scheme of National Fellowship, 25 slots out of 750 slots are reserved for PVTG students. Under the National Overseas Scholarship for ST students, 3 slots out of 20 slots are reserved for PVTG candidates,” a government official said.

Read More

1.78 Lakh PVTGs In Jharkhand Electoral Roll, Focus On Inclusive, Participative Elections: EC official