Your Fertility May Suffer If You Are Diagnosed With Diabetes Before The Age Of 30,: Here's What Every Couple Needs To Know

Diabetes is no longer a condition that's associated only with middle age or lifestyle-related issues. In recent years, there has been a worrying rise in early-onset diabetes, with more young adults, even teenagers being diagnosed in their most fertile years, which is before the age of 30. While the metabolic challenges of diabetes are well known, what's often overlooked is its impact on reproductive health of both men and women. "The connection between sugar regulation and hormonal balance goes together. If diabetes strikes in a younger age, it adds another layer of complexity to family planning, pregnancy, ad overall reproductive well-being of the couple," says Dr Aakriti Batra, Fertility Specialist at Nova IVF Fertility in Rohini, New Delhi. “Many young people with early-onset diabetes focus only on sugar control but overlook how it affects fertility and pregnancy outcomes,” she adds.

Whether you are trying to conceive naturally or through assisted reproductive techniques like IVF, managing diabetes effectively is essential.

What is Early-Onset Diabetes?

Early-onset diabetes includes Type 1 diabetes, early Type 2 diabetes, and LADA (Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults). These forms of diabetes strike before or around the age of 30 and often progress quickly if not managed properly. "The effects of early-onset diabetes is beyond blood sugar, it can compromise ovulation, egg quality, embryo development, and even increase miscarriage risk," warns Dr Batra.

How It Affects Female Fertility

According to Dr Batra early-onset diabetes can affect in many ways:

Irregular Ovulation

High blood sugar disrupts hormonal signaling between the brain and ovaries, which leads to irregular periods or even anovulation also known as absence of ovulation.

Poor Egg Quality

High glucose causes oxidative stress, which damages egg DNA. "This not only reduces embryo quality but also increases the chances of chromosomal abnormalities," says Dr Batra.

Thin Endometrial Lining

Insulin resistance can reduce estrogen production, which can result into a thin uterine lining, making implantation difficult.