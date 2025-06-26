Why Are Young Children Suffering From Heart Attacks? Karnataka Doctors Identify The Causes For This Alarming Trend

By H. B. Gaddad

In an insightful new study, doctors at the Karnataka Medical College Research Institute (KMCRI) in Hubballi have uncovered alarming reasons behind the rising incidence of heart attacks among young children. Across various parts of the country, there has been a disturbing increase in fatalities among school-going children due to cardiac issues. Seeking to uncover the truth behind this phenomenon, KMCRI researchers conducted a detailed investigation that has brought several shocking facts to light.

To conduct the study, doctors selected 30 overweight students from grades 8 and 9 across six schools in Dharwad district. These students were put through a series of medical tests at the KMCRI’s Multidisciplinary Research Unit. The research was led by Dr. Ram Kaulugudda, the nodal officer at KMCRI, with support from Dr. Manjunath Nekar (Associate Professor, Department of Community Health), and scientists Dr. Shivakumar Belur and Dr. Arun Shettar. The results were alarming: 26 out of the 30 students showed various abnormalities. Many were already suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes, conditions rarely associated with children. Eleven students had elevated triglyceride levels, while four exhibited increased levels of homocysteine and lipoproteins: key indicators of cardiovascular risk.

The research team has submitted a detailed report to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health. In their appeal, they’ve emphasized the urgent need for policy changes, recommending that educational institutions promote participation in extracurricular physical activities. Dr. Ram Kaulugudda, in his statement to ETV Bharat, said, “This is the first comprehensive study in India focusing on why young children are increasingly falling prey to heart attacks. Until now, there had been no significant research on this subject.” As part of the initiative, the team obtained parental and school board approvals and conducted tests across six government and private schools in Dharwad, focusing on overweight students from grades 8 to 10.

The findings were deeply concerning: children at such young ages were found to be experiencing elevated blood pressure and sugar levels. Each student’s tests cost around ₹5,000, and the researchers added that if the government integrates such testing and prevention into official health policy, the incidence of pediatric heart attacks could be significantly reduced.

Causes Of Heart Attacks In Kids

So, what exactly are the causes of heart attacks in these children? According to the findings, most of the tested children displayed one or more risk factors for cardiac problems. The key reasons included obesity, complete lack of physical activity, and sedentary routines confined to traveling between home and school. Most children neither engage in sports at school nor play physically active games at home. Additionally, they are not participating in any extracurricular activities that could offer physical and mental health benefits.

What Is The Solution?

To prevent heart attacks in children, there is an urgent need to overhaul their dietary habits. Traditional Indian diets, which are typically balanced and nutritious, have been replaced by junk food, soft drinks, and ultra-processed snacks. Physical activity among children has dropped drastically. The research team strongly recommends allocating sufficient time for both academics and outdoor games. Adopting a healthier lifestyle and returning to traditional, home-cooked meals can significantly reduce the risk of heart-related ailments, the doctors say.

Dr. Manjunath Nekar, another key researcher in the study, said: “Parental involvement is crucial in preventing heart attacks among children. Parents must encourage their children to take interest in sports and active play, rather than pushing them solely toward academic performance.” The absence of playgrounds in schools is a serious concern. Increasingly, school buildings resemble apartment blocks, with no space allocated for outdoor activities. Dr. Nekar urged that every school must be mandated to have a playground, and only then should they be granted permission to operate. He also warned against the modern parenting practice of indulging children’s demands with sweets, screen time, or mobile phones. Junk food consumption, too, must be curbed.

Speaking to the media, KMCRI Director Dr. S.F. Kammar said, “The research was conducted through the institute's Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU). Among the 30 children tested, 26 showed elevated levels of blood pressure, diabetes, or cholesterol. While the sample size is too small to draw national-level conclusions, the early signs are concerning and serve as a wake-up call.” The study attributes these symptoms to poor eating habits, lack of exercise, and regular consumption of junk food. Dr. Kammar added that the institute plans to expand the research by visiting more schools and collecting a larger number of samples. A comprehensive report has already been submitted to the government for review.

The study has now been formally submitted to the state government, central government, and ICMR. It highlights the increasing signs of cardiac issues in children and suggests actionable steps. The researchers recommend that similar studies should be conducted nationwide to gain a broader understanding. The ultimate goal is to help prevent the alarming rise of heart attacks among young children through timely interventions in lifestyle, diet, and school health policy.