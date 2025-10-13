5 Yoga Poses To Beat Stress And Boost Your Mental Strength
Yoga expert Saurabh Bothra recommends practising these asanas to get stronger in both, body and mind.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
According to the Ipsos World Mental Health Day Survey 2024, 53% of urban Indians have experienced stress to the levels that affected their daily lives. It's important to realise that it's not the absence of problems that makes our lives better but how we deal with them. In tough times, a strong mind keeps you steady and daily yoga practice can help you achieve just that.
Yoga expert Saurabh Bothra, co-founder of online yoga training platform Habuild, suggests five yoga poses to help you get stronger in both, body and mind:
Vajrangasana (Thunderbolt Pose)
The Thunderbolt Pose is a meditative posture in yoga that teaches patience, concentration, and endurance. To perform it, kneel on the floor with your knees together and feet pointing backward. Keep your spine straight, chest lifted, while placing your hands comfortably on your thighs, palms down. Relax your shoulders and breathe deeply. Hold the pose for 1-5 minutes or longer if comfortable.
Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend Pose)
Paschimottanasana is a seated forward bend position that soothes the nervous system and encourages introspection. It requires you to sit with your legs extended straight in front of you. As you inhale, lift your hands above your head, stretching the spine. Exhale and bend your torso forward from the hips while your hands reach for the toes to hold them. Through the practice of folding forward from the hips and focusing on deep, mindful breathing, practitioners can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, aiding in stress reduction.
Halasana (Plough Pose)
Regular practitioners of the Plough Pose experience enhanced focus and self-awareness. As you lie on your back, gently raise your legs above your head until your toes touch the floor behind you. By folding forward and focusing on deep, mindful breathing, practitioners can soothe the nervous system and encourage introspection. The inverted yoga posture stretches and strengthens the back and shoulders while promoting mental clarity.
Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)
This relatively simple pose can provide more benefits than you might realise. It directs your mind to focus on the present moment and increases mindfulness. Stand straight with your feet together. Shift your weight onto one leg and place the sole of the other foot on the inner thigh that balances your whole body (avoid the knee). Bring your hands together above your head, fix your gaze on a single point, and breathe steadily. With the body being balanced on one leg, you achieve focus, concentration, and a sense of centred calm.
Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand Pose)
Sarvangasana is an effective pose to boost blood circulation, energise the body, and calm the nervous system. To perform it, lie on your back, lift your legs upward, and support your lower back with your hands. Your body should be in a straight line from shoulders to toes while your hands support your lower back. Regular practice can also support mental clarity and cognitive functioning.
As Bothra says, “Yoga pushes you to go beyond what you think you can do. Every pose asks you to stretch a little more, hold a little longer, and breathe a little deeper. This practice, over time, not only makes your body more flexible, but it also teaches your mind to stay relaxed even when things go south.”
