5 Yoga Poses To Beat Stress And Boost Your Mental Strength

According to the Ipsos World Mental Health Day Survey 2024, 53% of urban Indians have experienced stress to the levels that affected their daily lives. It's important to realise that it's not the absence of problems that makes our lives better but how we deal with them. In tough times, a strong mind keeps you steady and daily yoga practice can help you achieve just that.

Yoga expert Saurabh Bothra, co-founder of online yoga training platform Habuild, suggests five yoga poses to help you get stronger in both, body and mind:

Vajrangasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

Vajrangasana (Getty Images)

The Thunderbolt Pose is a meditative posture in yoga that teaches patience, concentration, and endurance. To perform it, kneel on the floor with your knees together and feet pointing backward. Keep your spine straight, chest lifted, while placing your hands comfortably on your thighs, palms down. Relax your shoulders and breathe deeply. Hold the pose for 1-5 minutes or longer if comfortable.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend Pose)

Paschimottanasana (Getty Images)

Paschimottanasana is a seated forward bend position that soothes the nervous system and encourages introspection. It requires you to sit with your legs extended straight in front of you. As you inhale, lift your hands above your head, stretching the spine. Exhale and bend your torso forward from the hips while your hands reach for the toes to hold them. Through the practice of folding forward from the hips and focusing on deep, mindful breathing, practitioners can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, aiding in stress reduction.