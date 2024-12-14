Yearender 2024: Vegan Food Went Mainstream For Indians

While our country’s long-standing love affair with dairy is the stuff of legend, a growing wave of eco-conscious and health-savvy vegetarians decided it was time to break up with their favourite dahi and lassi. Instead, they embraced almond milk malai kofta, cashew-based kheer, and coconut curd that tasted like the real deal.

"I noticed many vegetarian clients looking for vegan options," says Dr. Ridhima Khamesra, a clinical dietician. From turmeric latte to vegan ghee startups claiming to capture the essence of desi cooking, there was a palpable shift in dairy consumption. Who knew you could make plant-based rasgullas that even your nani might approve of?

2024 was the year vegan food stopped asking, “Am I good enough for the table?” and started saying, “I am the table!” On foreign shores, 'watermelon tuna steaks' that sizzle like the real deal to algae-based ice creams that taste better than they sound, vegan innovations went from niche to next-level. Big-name fast food chains jumped on the bandwagon, serving plant-based nuggets that had meat-lovers saying, “Wait, what?”

Fermented foods like tempeh and kimchi made a big splash. This was the year vegan food stopped being a compromise and became an adventure, proving that eating plants doesn’t just save the planet, it can also be ridiculously fun.

Says wellness advocate Dr. Sheetal Bansal, nutritionist and Founder of Nutramantra, “Plant-based diets offer a wide range of health benefits that can improve overall well-being. Plant-based eating is flexible and inclusive, making it easier to choose healthy options without feeling overwhelmed. You don’t need to count calories or restrict yourself.”

Flexitarianism

Dr. Khamesra highlights the surge of flexitarianism, a semi-vegetarian approach that prioritizes plant-based meals while allowing occasional meat consumption. “Unlike strict diets, it appeals to those seeking balance rather than restriction, making it one of the most adaptable lifestyles in 2024,” she tells the ETV Bharat Health team. This flexibility has made it easier for people to embrace plant-based eating without feeling boxed into rigid rules.

Innovations In Food Production

2024 saw the rise of “vegan charcuterie boards,” complete with cashew brie, almond feta, and even “plant-based pepperoni.” The year also saw a major breakthrough in food production with precision fermentation. “This technology uses microbes to create dairy proteins without cows, allowing for milk and cheese that taste identical to their traditional counterparts but require far fewer resources,” says Dr. Khamesra. Paired with the rise of vertical farming, which reduces water usage by up to 90%, these innovations not only promise a more sustainable future but also ensure fresher and nutrient-rich options for urban consumers.

Forgotten Grains

Sustainability took centrestage as consumers moved beyond reducing carbon footprints to addressing water usage and biodiversity. Crops like millets and sorghum, celebrated for their drought resistance and ability to regenerate soil, emerged as stars of the plant-based movement. Governments actively promoted these grains to combat food insecurity while fostering agricultural diversity. So popular were millets that Ragi dosa started showing up on menus.

Health Benefits of Veganism

Beyond sustainability, plant-based diets are transforming health. Dr. Bansal says, “The variety of fibres in fruits, vegetables and whole grains feeds good gut bacteria, reducing inflammation and preventing lifestyle disorders such as PCOD, arthritis, and thyroid issues,” she explains. Additionally, plant-based foods are naturally alkaline, which helps maintain a healthy pH balance and reduces inflammation caused by acidic foods.

The story of vegan food in 2024 is no longer about substitutes but about celebrating the unique flavours and health benefits plants offer. Jackfruit is loved not just as a “meat alternative” but for its versatility, while seaweed is praised for its iodine-rich profile, essential for thyroid health.

