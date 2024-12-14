Yearender 2024: Biohacking Caught On And Millets Went Modern, Know The Other Health & Wellness Trends

This was the year when we started carrying sippable Stanley cups like they were status symbols, and learned that gut health might just be the answer to everything. Especially in India, a country where turmeric has always been in your grandma’s pantry but is now also in your latte, 2024 was a banner year for health and wellness. While some went fully vegan, many embraced flexitarianism (a diet that emphasizes plants but allows occasional indulgences in meat or dairy).

Let’s take a look at some of the most fascinating trends that captured our imaginations.

Gut Health Revolution

Indians finally embraced probiotics and prebiotics in 2024. From kombucha startups in Mumbai to probiotic-rich chutneys in Bengaluru, “gut health” became the buzzword of the year. Studies linked a happy gut microbiome to everything from better immunity to improved mental health, making it the ultimate multitasker. Homemade dahi, of course, remained undefeated but new-age fermented foods like kimchi, kefir and miso made their way into urban kitchens faster than you could say lactobacillus acidophilus.

Biohacking Caught On

If you thought health trends couldn’t get more futuristic, enter biohacking. In our nation, this movement took on a uniquely local flavour, combining high-tech gadgets with ancient wisdom. Think wearable devices that track your sleep cycles paired with Ayurvedic detox plans. Urban wellness warriors experimented with intermittent fasting apps and red-light therapy, while rural health startups advocated for yoga and circadian rhythm alignment. The result was a curious blend of cutting-edge science and age-old practices.

Millets Went Mod

Designated as the International Year of Millets by the UN, 2024 saw the humble millets skyrocketing to superfood stardom in India. Long overlooked in favour of rice and wheat, millets like jowar, ragi and bajra are now popping up in everything from breakfast cereals to fine-dining menus. They’re gluten-free, rich in fibre, and resistant to drought (a trifecta of modern dietary and environmental concerns). It turns out, your ancestors were onto something when they made bajra rotis a staple. Who knew that the grain you scoffed at in your school lunchbox would one day headline health blogs worldwide?

Mental Health Was In The Spotlight

The stigma around mental health continued to erode in 2024, as Indians increasingly sought therapy and mindfulness practices. Apps like Mindhouse and Amaha offered guided meditations and cognitive behavioural therapy sessions at the touch of a button. Meanwhile, workplaces began incorporating mental wellness programmes, and schools started teaching children the importance of emotional resilience. Even Bollywood got in on the act, with Ananya Panday's mental health podcast and films such as Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and I Want To Talk, tackling themes of anxiety and depression.

Ayurveda 2.0

Ayurveda got a 21st-century makeover in 2024, as startups began combining ancient practices with modern technology. From personalized dosha-based diets delivered to your doorstep to turmeric-infused skincare backed by clinical trials, Ayurveda became as much about science as tradition. Urban Indians swapped detox teas for kadhas (herbal decoctions) and rediscovered the joys of oil pulling.

Jump Rope to Cricket-inspired Workouts

Forget your gym membership; 2024 was all about fitness on your terms. Jump rope made a surprising comeback, with everyone from kids to celebrities hopping their way to better cardio health. Virtual yoga classes surged in popularity, thanks to platforms like Cult.Fit and YouTube tutorials in every conceivable language. Even cricket-inspired workouts became a thing, proving that Indians could turn their favourite pastime into a calorie-burning regime.

All in all, 2024 was a year of blending the old with the new, the local with the global, and the scientific with the spiritual. Here’s to another year of health trends that are equal parts inspiring and entertaining.