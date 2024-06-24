World Vitiligo Day Aims To Raise Awareness About This Skin Disease

New Delhi: The World Vitiligo Day is observed on June 25 aiming to raise awareness about this skin disease which causes white spots due to pigment loss.

What is Vitiligo

Affecting 1-2 per cent people globally, vitiligo disrupts the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for skin color. This disruption leads to the development of white patches on various body areas. While the exact cause of vitiligo remains unknown, researchers believe that vitiligo appears following a combination of genetic and environmental factors.

Vitiligo can appear anywhere on the body, but it commonly affects areas exposed to sunlight, such as the face, hands, feet, and around the genitals. It can also appear inside of the mouth and the eyes.

Vitiligo can affect people of any age and gender. It can occur in individuals of any racial or ethnic background. While it can develop at any age, it often first appears between the ages of 10 and 30. It affects both men and women equally.

History of World Vitiligo Day

The World Vitiligo Day was first celebrated in 2011. The day was initially called Vitiligo Awareness Day or Vitiligo Purple Fun Day because purple is the official colour representing the condition. The day was dedicated to the late American pop-star Micheal Jackson, who had vitiligo. Jackson died on 25 June 2009, and so World Vitiligo Day is observed on 25 June, in his honour.

Significance of World Vitiligo Day

Major significance of the World Vitiligo Day is to promote awareness about the vitiligo condition and to break down the stigma associated with it. People affected by the disease suffer psychological trauma and deal with various problems. The day also aims to educate people about the different treatment options and to highlight the importance of self-care for people with vitiligo. It also helps to find medicines and treatments to stop the disease.

Theme for 2024

The theme for World Vitiligo Day 2024 is 'United by the skin'. This theme emphasises the importance of recognising and appreciating the unique beauty of individuals with vitiligo. It encourages viewing vitiligo as a condition to be concealed to celebrate it as a part of human diversity.

Activities Commemorating World Vitiligo Day

The day aims to combat prejudice and promote acceptance, with events like community gatherings, seminars and awareness campaigns.

India Scenario

An observation study conducted by the Indian Journal of Clinical and Experimental Dermatology in 2022 found the Indian subcontinent has the highest prevalence of vitiligo in the world, at about 8.8 per cent.

Ayurveda For Treating Vitiligo

In the Ayurvedic system of medicine, Bakuchi (P corylifolia) seeds are used for the treatment of vitiligo. Psoralens is also used as topical and systemic applications for vitiligo.