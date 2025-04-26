ETV Bharat / health

Don’t Dismiss These Symptoms In Your Pets: What Every Responsible Pet Parent Should Know About Urgent Vet Visits | World Veterinary Day Special

World Veterinary Day is observed annually on the last Saturday of April ( Getty Images )

Veterinarians are the people who turn panic into treatment, mewling into healing, and strange smells into clear diagnoses. And they deserve all the thanks they can get. They care for the voiceless, calm panicked pet parents, and turn cryptic symptoms into recovery stories every day.

What Is World Vet Day About?

World Veterinary Day being celebrated today isn’t just about remembering the complex science behind animal care. It’s about recognizing the steady hands and patient hearts of the men and women who do this work.

Back in 1863, a rather brilliant Scotsman named Professor John Gamgee of the Veterinary College in Edinburgh organized the first World Veterinary Congress. This was no ordinary gathering; it brought together sharp minds from across Europe to talk animal health. By 1959, this noble tradition evolved into the World Veterinary Association, and in 2000, they launched World Veterinary Day (celebrated annually on the last Saturday in April) to honour veterinarians worldwide. The day champions all those medical professionals who treat everything from grumpy street cats to goats with attitude.

Dangerous Pet Symptoms To Watch Out For

Which brings us, fittingly, to the real question: When should a pet owner actually call the vet? Because anyone who's lived with an animal knows the line between “he’s just being weird” and “is he dying?” is blurry at best. So here's a sensible guide to decoding the drama.

Is your dog eating well? (Getty Images)

1. Refusal to Eat for More Than 24 Hours

Many pets skip meals from time to time, especially if they’re fed the same thing every day. But refusing to eat for more than a day can be a signal that something's wrong. “In cats, even a single day of fasting can trigger hepatic lipidosis, a potentially fatal liver condition. In dogs, appetite loss might be due to pain, infection, or something internal and unpleasant,” says Dr. Gopal Rayate from Ahimsa Veterinary Clinic in Mumbai. This isn’t just picky eating. It’s a potential red flag.

Even a single day of fasting can trigger hepatic lipidosis in cats (Getty Images)

Call the vet if: Your pet has skipped more than one meal and is also sluggish, mopey, or acting “off.”

2. Persistent Vomiting or Diarrhoea

Yes, pets vomit. Sometimes for reasons as simple as grass or stress or sheer enthusiasm. But if the vomiting doesn’t stop (or is joined by diarrhoea, blood, or signs of dehydration), then it's time to worry. “Small animals can dehydrate quickly, and persistent symptoms may indicate parasites, infections, toxins, or organ issues,” says Dr. Rayate.