Don’t Dismiss These Symptoms In Your Pets: What Every Responsible Pet Parent Should Know About Urgent Vet Visits | World Veterinary Day Special

Veterinarians are the people who turn panic into treatment, mewling into healing, and strange smells into clear diagnoses. And they deserve all the thanks they can get. They care for the voiceless, calm panicked pet parents, and turn cryptic symptoms into recovery stories every day.
What Is World Vet Day About?
World Veterinary Day being celebrated today isn’t just about remembering the complex science behind animal care. It’s about recognizing the steady hands and patient hearts of the men and women who do this work.
Back in 1863, a rather brilliant Scotsman named Professor John Gamgee of the Veterinary College in Edinburgh organized the first World Veterinary Congress. This was no ordinary gathering; it brought together sharp minds from across Europe to talk animal health. By 1959, this noble tradition evolved into the World Veterinary Association, and in 2000, they launched World Veterinary Day (celebrated annually on the last Saturday in April) to honour veterinarians worldwide. The day champions all those medical professionals who treat everything from grumpy street cats to goats with attitude.
Dangerous Pet Symptoms To Watch Out For
Which brings us, fittingly, to the real question: When should a pet owner actually call the vet? Because anyone who's lived with an animal knows the line between “he’s just being weird” and “is he dying?” is blurry at best. So here's a sensible guide to decoding the drama.
1. Refusal to Eat for More Than 24 Hours
Many pets skip meals from time to time, especially if they’re fed the same thing every day. But refusing to eat for more than a day can be a signal that something's wrong. “In cats, even a single day of fasting can trigger hepatic lipidosis, a potentially fatal liver condition. In dogs, appetite loss might be due to pain, infection, or something internal and unpleasant,” says Dr. Gopal Rayate from Ahimsa Veterinary Clinic in Mumbai. This isn’t just picky eating. It’s a potential red flag.
Call the vet if: Your pet has skipped more than one meal and is also sluggish, mopey, or acting “off.”
2. Persistent Vomiting or Diarrhoea
Yes, pets vomit. Sometimes for reasons as simple as grass or stress or sheer enthusiasm. But if the vomiting doesn’t stop (or is joined by diarrhoea, blood, or signs of dehydration), then it's time to worry. “Small animals can dehydrate quickly, and persistent symptoms may indicate parasites, infections, toxins, or organ issues,” says Dr. Rayate.
Call the vet if: Vomiting or diarrhoea lasts more than 24 hours, contains blood, or your furry friend seems unusually weak.
3. Limping, Weakness, or Sudden Collapse
Dogs are notorious for exaggerating minor injuries to gain sympathy and treats. But if a pet is limping consistently, refusing to put weight on a limb, or suddenly collapsing, that’s no act. “This could point to anything from a torn ligament to spinal trouble—or even neurological issues,” says Bengaluru-based vet Dr. Aishwarya. N.
Call the vet if: There’s sudden loss of mobility, signs of pain when touched, or ongoing weakness.
4. Breathing Difficulties
If a cat breathes with its mouth open, it’s a certifiable emergency. Unlike dogs, cats almost never pant unless something is seriously wrong. Rapid, shallow, laboured, or noisy breathing in dogs can also point to heart disease, pneumonia, heatstroke, or an airway blockage. It’s not something to observe calmly over tea.
Call the vet if: Your four-legged pal pet is breathing abnormally, especially if accompanied by blue gums, lethargy, or visible distress.
5. Confusion, Seizures, or Odd Behaviour
Pets may exhibit strange behaviour: walking in circles, head tilting, unprovoked aggression, or even appearing dazed. These symptoms can stem from neurological disorders, toxin ingestion, or trauma. Then there are seizures, which are always cause for concern, even if they last just a few seconds. “If a pet appears disoriented afterward, vomits, or collapses again, emergency care is crucial,” says Dr. Aishwarya. N
Call the vet if: There’s any unusual neurological behaviour or a seizure has occurred even once.
6. Struggling to Urinate
One of the most overlooked but dangerous symptoms is straining to urinate. A pet that squats repeatedly without success, cries while urinating, or has blood in the urine may have a urinary tract infection—or in the case of male cats, a life-threatening blockage.
Call the vet if: Your cat or dog is straining to urinate or showing signs of discomfort during elimination. This one shouldn’t be delayed.
Don’t wait to seek help if a pet:
- Hasn’t eaten in over 24 hours
- Is vomiting or has diarrhoea repeatedly, especially with blood
- Collapses or limps severely
- Has trouble breathing
- Acts confused, seizes, or appears dazed
- Struggles to urinate or appears in pain
In doubt? Make the call. Because when it comes to animals, “better safe than sorry” is the golden rule.
