World Toilet Day 2024: Eco-friendly Solutions To Save Water And Reduce Waste

The toilet is a silent guard against disease, indignity and disorder. Yet as we mark World Toilet Day 2024, we confront an uncomfortable truth: 3.6 billion people globally live without safely managed sanitation. But what if we could transform the humble toilet into an agent of global change?

World Toilet Day began as a bold initiative by the World Toilet Organization in 2001. In 2013, the United Nations adopted the day as a call to action, weaving it into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 6), which aim for universal access to water and sanitation by 2030. Each November 19th, we’re reminded of the unspeakable: that proper sanitation remains elusive for millions.

The Problem Beneath Our Feet

“Lack of sanitation facilities play a major role in the spread of waterborne diseases. Inadequate waste management allows human waste to contaminate water sources, facilitating the faeco-oral transmission of infections such as Rotavirus, Norovirus, E. coli, and Cholera,” explains Dr Devashish Desai, Consultant of Infectious Diseases at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

Dr Desai adds that the issue arises from direct exposure to contaminated water or indirect contact through food preparation, inadequate handwashing, or shared water storage. The old ways (open defecation and pit latrines) aren’t just outdated, they’re deadly. These primitive systems leach harmful pathogens into water supplies, perpetuating cycles of disease, particularly in vulnerable communities.

Enter Eco-Friendly Toilets

Eco-friendly toilets are the Elon Musks of sanitation: disruptive, visionary and occasionally misunderstood. These innovations (composting toilets, bio-digesters and waterless systems) are rewriting the rulebook on waste management.

Bio-digester toilets are a perfect example of such a soluton. Originally designed for Indian railways, bio-digester toilets break down waste into biogas and nutrient-rich water using anaerobic bacteria. Composting toilets in Scandinavia use organic matter to transform waste into nutrient-rich compost, ideal for eco-conscious households and remote areas. South Africa’s Enviro Loo uses evaporation and dehydration to manage waste, providing a lifeline in regions where water is scarcer than Wi-Fi network.

Dr Desai says, “Eco-friendly toilet solutions not only reduce the spread of pathogens but also contribute to environmental conservation by minimising water use and repurposing human waste as fertiliser. Implementing eco-friendly sanitation systems can dramatically improve public health outcomes, particularly in vulnerable communities, by breaking the cycle of waterborne disease transmission and promoting a cleaner, safer environment.”

In Japan, sensor-based toilets redefine water efficiency. These high-tech thrones use just the right amount of water and even offer warm seats, because who says sustainability can’t be luxurious? Kenya’s Sanivation initiative converts human waste into fuel briquettes. It’s alchemy for the modern age, turning a public health challenge into an economic resource.

The Eco-Revolution Beyond Toilets

The push for sustainability doesn’t stop at toilets. Disposable hygiene items like pads, diapers, and wet wipes, notorious for clogging sewage systems and polluting water bodies, are being replaced with reusable or biodegradable alternatives. Reusable menstrual pads, menstrual cups, and biodegradable diapers are gaining traction as viable options that reduce waste while maintaining hygiene standards.

Dr Ajeet Kr. Srivastava, VP - R&D and Compliances at Pee Safe, underscores the importance of eco-friendly hygiene solutions. "Traditional toilet systems and hygiene products contribute to water wastage and environmental harm. Alongside toilet innovations, sustainable hygiene products like reusable pads and menstrual cups are gaining traction. These products not only help conserve valuable resources but also reduce waste, further supporting a more sustainable lifestyle.”

The shift to such solutions is crucial for both environmental preservation and public health. “By integrating water-saving technologies and eco-friendly hygiene products, we can lower our ecological impact while ensuring hygiene and safety,” adds Dr Srivastava.

Water scarcity is a growing concern worldwide, and traditional toilets and hygiene systems consume substantial quantities of water. Modern innovations, like low-water flush systems and waterless urinals, reduce water usage dramatically without sacrificing functionality. For instance, dual-flush toilets allow users to adjust water use based on necessity, potentially saving thousands of litres annually in homes, hotels and public spaces.

India’s Sanitation Renaissance

India has embraced eco-friendly sanitation with a fervour that would make Gandhiji smile. The Swachh Bharat Mission (launched in 2014) aimed to end open defecation and has installed millions of bio-digester toilets in rural areas. Cities like Pune are experimenting with large-scale composting systems, transforming urban waste into usable energy and fertilizers.

Systems like bio-digesters and anaerobic digesters convert waste into biogas or fertilizer, creating a sustainable loop that addresses sanitation, waste management, and energy needs simultaneously. Grassroots initiatives and CSR programmes have successfully introduced sustainable hygiene education, particularly in rural and underserved areas. These programmes focus on water conservation, waste segregation.

This World Toilet Day, let’s rethink our relationship with the porcelain throne. Dr Srivastava puts it succinctly: “The shift to eco-friendly solutions is no longer optional. It’s a collective responsibility.”