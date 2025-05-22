World Thyroid Day: Non-Vegetarians Could Be More Prone To Thyroid; Here's Why

In the last few years thyroid has become rampant in people in India. Earlier considered a disease that only affects women, men are equally prone to hyper or hypo thyroid. A small, butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck is thyroid, which plays a vital role in regulating the body's metabolism. Thyroid gland is responsible for producing hormones, primarily thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3)—that influence nearly every organ system. Dr Vinitha Krishnan, Chief Clinical Dietician at SIMS Hospital says that thyroid controls functions such as heart rate, body temperature, energy levels, and weight management. "When thyroid becomes underactive (hypothyroidism) or overactive (hyperthyroidism), it can lead to many health isues from fatigue, and weight fain to anxiety and heart issues," says Dr Krishnan. Several factors such as genetic, autoimmune conditions, and stress can contribute to thyroid issues, diet plays an equally important role.

While diet alone doesn't determine thyroid health, research suggests that non-vegetarian diets may increase the risk of thyroid dysfunction under certain conditions.

"Diet is an important consideration relative to thyroid health. The consumption of red and processed meats frequently can contain high levels of saturated fats, preservative agents, additives, antibiotic residues and of course hormone residues. These substances can throw equilibrium off within the hormonal mess comprising the body, including the thyroid gland," says Dr Krishnan.

Additionally, a diet high in red and processed meats may be void of adequate sources of Fiber and antioxidants, both of which decrease inflammation and can optimise metabolic health. According to Vijayshree, Chief Dietician at MGM Healthcare in Chennai points out that several researches note that plant-based diets are gaining popularity all over the world. India has predominantly vegetarian population, and vegetarian and vegan diets are beneficial in preventing lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, cardiac diseases, diabetes and obesity.

"Despite potential health benefits, individuals who consume strict plant-based diets may also be at risk of critically low intakes of essential nutrients such as zinc, iron, selenium, vitamin B12, or iodine. These micronutrients are implicated in thyroid hormone regulation and production and may affect thyroid health," explains Vijayshree.

Experts say that there is nothing about non-vegetarian eating that is harmful, it just comes down to the composition of that diet. Because lean meats, eggs and seafood are major sources of nutrients - including zinc, selenium, vitamin B12; all of which support optimal thyroid function. "Think of it this way: moderation and variety are key. Non-vegetarian choices do not have to be made at the exclusion of whole grains or legumes, fruits, and vegetables with iodine, such as spinach and seaweed. Those foods help contribute to a healthy thyroid profile," agrees Dr Krishnan.

Moreover, dieticians say that an insufficient iodine intake has detrimental effects on thyroid function, which can lead to goitre, thyroid nodules, and hypothyroidism.

Consumption of certain cruciferous vegetables e.g. cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli as well as soy products as part of plant-based diets may reduce iodine bioavailability due to goitrogenic compounds in these foods.

More than vegetarian diet, imbalance diet pattern, high consumption of simple sugars, processed foods, high fatty foods and junk foods are the risk factor for hormonal disturbance/ diseases/imbalance.

A vegan can carefully adjust/ increase the consumption of vegetarian sources of micronutrients such as zinc, iodine, selenium, vitamin B12 to reduce the risk of hypothyroidism.

"Awareness is the first stage. Instead of striving to eliminate complete categories of food, what you should be aiming for is a plate that is balanced, and limit dependent on processed or commercial farmed meat. When you are aware of variety and introduce nutrient-rich choices you can make some sizable strides in protecting your own thyroid health," says Dr Krishnan in conclusion.