How Sitting Too Long Can Turn Deadly | World Thrombosis Day 2025

Today, October 13, is World Thrombosis Day — a day that draws attention to one of the world’s most under-recognised but deadly health risks: blood clots. They sound harmless, but blood clots are behind one in every four deaths globally, according to the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH). That’s more deaths than from AIDS, breast cancer, and car crashes combined. The scary part is that most people don’t even know they’re at risk until it’s too late.

What Exactly Is Thrombosis?

Thrombosis happens when blood clots form in your veins or arteries and block normal blood flow. These clots can show up anywhere in the body, but when they form deep inside the veins (usually in the legs), it’s called Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). If a piece of that clot breaks off and travels to the lungs, it causes a pulmonary embolism (PE), a potentially fatal blockage.

Together, DVT and PE are known as Venous Thromboembolism (VTE): a serious, sometimes sudden condition that kills millions each year. According to global estimates, about 10 million people are affected by VTE every year. In India, it’s often underdiagnosed or mistaken for other conditions like muscle pain or swelling. Hospital studies suggest that 1 in 3 patients admitted for major surgery or long-term illness may be at risk of developing DVT. About one in three people with an untreated PE don’t survive.

Why Is DVT So Dangerous?

The tricky thing about DVT is that it doesn’t always announce itself. You can feel perfectly fine one moment and suddenly develop pain or swelling in one leg the next. If the clot travels to your lungs, symptoms like sudden breathlessness, chest pain, or coughing up blood can appear without warning; and these can be deadly within minutes. Many victims of DVT-related complications don’t even make it to the hospital in time.