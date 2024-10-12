ETV Bharat / health

World Thrombosis Day 2024: History, Significance And This Year's Theme

Hyderabad: Thrombosis is the common disorder that is responsible for the top three causes of cardiovascular deaths worldwide – heart attack, stroke and venous thromboembolism – or VTE. Yet, many of these deaths are preventable. To address this important health issue, October 13 is observing as world Thrombosis Day. Led by the International Society On Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), with oversight by renowned medical and public health experts.



What is Thrombosis?

According to the Johns Hopkins University, Thrombosis occurs when blood clots block blood vessels. Accordingly, there are 2 main types of thrombosis:

Venous thrombosis is when the blood clot blocks a vein. Veins carry blood from the body back into the heart.

Arterial thrombosisis when the blood clot blocks an artery. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood away from the heart to the body.



Goal:

Increase the awareness about the prevalence and risks from thrombosis

Reduce the number of undiagnosed cases

Increase the implementation of evidence-based prevention

Encourage health care systems to implement strategies to ensure “best practices” for prevention, diagnosis and treatment

Advocate for adequate resources for these efforts and increased support for research to reduce the disease burden from thrombosis

Ultimately save lives



Theme: This year, 2024, the World Thrombosis Day theme is "Move Against Thrombosis." This theme continues from 2023. It emphasizes urging people to get up and exercise to improve blood circulation, which can reduce the risk of blood clots. Reduced mobility can increase the risk of blood clotting and is a significant cause of morbidity and mortality.



History: World Thrombosis Day was established in 2014 by the ISTH in honour of the birthday of Dr. Rudolf Virchow, a pioneering 19th-century German physician who first recognised and described the mechanisms of thrombosis. His work on blood clots laid the foundation for the field of vascular medicine. The initiative seeks to address the significant public health challenge posed by thrombosis, as it is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide.



International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH): Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide medical and scientific professional Society dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions related to thrombosis and hemostasis. ISTH is an international medical-scientific professional membership organization with more than 7,000 clinicians, researchers, and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 124 countries around the world.



Why Thrombosis is danger:

1 in 4 people worldwide die from conditions caused by thrombosis.

60% of venous clots occur during or after hospitalization, making hospital-associated clots a leading cause of preventable hospital death. An estimated 10M cases of hospital associated clots occur annually across all countries in the world – low, middle and high-income.

The annual incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which comprises deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE), in children (1 in 1,00,000), in reproductive age (1 in 10,000), in later middle age (1 in 1000), and in the elderly (1 in 100). According to reports, the incidence of pulmonary embolism ranges from 29 to 48 per 1,00,000 person-years, while the incidence of deep vein thrombosis ranges from 45 to 117 per 1,00,000 person-years.



Types of thrombosis: The two main types of thrombosis are:

Arterial thrombosis- This is when a blood clot forms in an artery. Your arteries carry blood from your heart to the rest of your body. Arterial thrombosis is the most common cause of heart attacks and strokes.

Venous thrombosis- This is when a blood clot forms in a vein. Veins carry blood back to your heart from your body. Venous thrombosis is the most common cause of a pulmonary embolism (blood clot in your lung).



Preventive tips for blood clots (thrombus):

Maintaining a healthy weight

Staying active by doing exercise and yoga

Staying hydrated

Quitting smoking

Wearing compression stockings

Taking breaks during travelling

Limiting sodium intake



Preventative exercises to reduce the risk of blood clots:

Walking

Calf raises

Leg lifts

Ankle circles

Toe pointing and flexing